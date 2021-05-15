Former Bills WR Kelvin Benjamin Tries to Make NFL Comeback as a Tight End

ESPN commentator Booger McFarland once famously quipped that Buffalo Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin was a “Popeyes biscuit away from being a tight end.”

Now, after more than two years out of the league, the former first-round pick is trying to make that a reality. Benjamin has found a new team and a new position, hoping that his size will allow him to re-start what once appeared to be a promising career.

The latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bills!

Benjamin Heads to New York

As NFL.com noted, the New York Giants are giving Benjamin a tryout this weekend during their rookie minicamp, but he is no longer listed at wide receiver. The big pass-catcher is instead trying to make the roster as a tight end, which the report noted is part of Giants general manager Dave Gettleman’s plan to upgrade the tight end position after having already signed Kyle Rudolph.

As Bills fans remember, Benjamin struggled with his playing size during his career, coming to Buffalo via trade in the 2017 season after having gained weight while with the Carolina Panthers. There were reports that Benjamin had shown up to training camp that season weighing close to 280 pounds, roughly 35 pounds above his playing weight, and he looked unusually slow in going through his routes.

I’m honor of Kelvin Benjamin trending here is Booger McFarland with one of the greatest commenting moments ever. pic.twitter.com/13P4emdJco — Austin (@AustinPlanet) May 13, 2021

The Panthers denied that Benjamin had reached 280, but head coach Ron Rivera said publicly that his weight was a concern.

“He is a little heavy. He knows it. We’ve talked about it. We talked about what he has to do, and he’s done a great job,” Ron Rivera, via the Charlotte Observer.

“Am I concerned? Yes, because he is heavy. I’m going to admit that right now. But is he working hard? Absolutely. He’s been there everyday and done the things we’ve asked him to do, and it’s all strictly on a voluntary basis.”