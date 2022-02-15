Bills Hire Former Chiefs QB, Son of NFL Royalty, as New Coach

The Buffalo Bills are in the midst of restructuring their coaching staff for the 2022 NFL season and while numerous positions were filled by elevating those already in the building, general manager Brandon Beane broke from the mold to offer former NFL quarterback Kyle Shurmur is his first-ever NFL coaching job.

Perhaps, Shurmur, 25, was always destined to switch from player to coach, as he’s the son of former Cleveland Browns and New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur. However, it comes as a surprise that he’d make the switch at such a young age, and an even bigger surprise that ex-quarterback was hired as the Bills defensive quality coach, as first reported by ESPN’s Field Yates.

Shurmur, who threw 64 touchdown passes and completed 722 throws for 8,865 yards during his time at Vanderbilt, when undrafted in 2019 before signing with the Bills’ AFC rival, the Kansas City Chiefs as a rookie free agent.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder didn’t make the 53-man roster but was on the Chiefs’ practice squad when they won Super Bowl LIV. While Shurmur was resigned in February 2020, he was eventually cut by Kansas City shortly after the 2020 NFL Draft.

In December 2020, Shurmer joined the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad and was signed to a reserve/future contract on January 4, 2021. However, he was waived before the start of the regular season. In September 2021, Shurmur was signed to the Washington Commanders’ practice squad after starter Ryan Fitzpatrick suffered a season-ending injury in Week 1. During a rampant breakout of COVID-19, a total of 26 players were in health and safety protocols, as reported by The Washington Post, Shurmur was elevated to the active roster for one game (Week 15), but he never took an official snap before getting released on January 4.

After Getting Cut By the Chiefs, Shurmur Spent Time as a Volunteer Coach at Vanderbilt

After he was cut by the Chiefs, and before he joined the Bengals, Shurmur returned to his alma mater in August 2020 as a volunteer assistant offensive quality coach, while also pursuing a master’s degree in finance.

“I just decided to apply for grad school – go to school and also help (Vandy football) while I’m in Nashville,” Shurmur said, per SI. “I had a great experience here during my four years and I wanted to come back to help.

“I’ll be doing as much as I can to take my experience from the (NFL) and then my experiences here at Vanderbilt and just helping out, giving some ideas and trying to assist the coaches and this whole team as much as I can.”

Shurmur Said He Left Kansas City on Good Terms

While the drastic move to return to school after getting cut by the Chiefs could lead to the assumption that Shurmur left the franchise on bad terms, he explained to SI that it was quite the opposite:

(Kansas City) was obviously a first-class organization. Great team, great coaches top to bottom. It was a great experience. They have very high standards, they hold everybody to a high standard and they do things the right way. It doesn’t matter your role – I think everyone has a strong role there and no matter what string you were, whether it’s first or practice squad, or coaches whether you’re the head coach or an assistant coach, everybody is held to a very high standard. That ultimately led to a successful season and all the success they’ve had the past few years. I had a great experience and obviously we had a very successful year so it was a blast.

