Personnel Exec and Agent Warn: Odell Could Be a Bust for Bills

The allure of adding free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the Buffalo Bills already high powered offense is obvious. Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs have the Bills ranked third in the league in passing yards per game, and fifth in yards per pass attempt. But imagine adding a star on the level of OBJ across from Diggs. The duo would immediately be among the best in the NFL, if not the best – if Beckham is healthy.

The thing is, that could be a massive “if.” While most of the talk about Beckham centers around which contender he’s going to boost by signing, and assumes he’ll be playing at a high level by the time the playoffs roll around, that’s not a sure thing. In fact, two league sources told Heavy NFL insider Matt Lombardo that they think OBJ could end up being a bust at this point in his career.

That’s certainly worrisome as Beckham prepares to visit the Bills, Giants, and Cowboys and likely choose from the three. But someone is about to shell out a lot of money to a 30-year-old coming off a torn ACL, and they may wind up regretting it.

Beckham has 7,367 yards and 56 touchdowns in nine NFL seasons, but the three-time Pro Bowler has just 856 yards and 67 catches for 8 touchdowns in his last 21 games. That’s not bad by any stretch, but it’s not super star level production, either.

Personnel Executive: Odell Beckham Jr. Is Not a #1 Anymore

One AFC personnel executive, who told Lombardo his prediction is that OBJ will end up in Dallas, said there’s no way to know how much Beckham can even contribute this year until he’s actually on the field.

He’s not expecting him to light the world on fire once he’s back, though.

“If I had to guess, he could be a No. 3 and make a play or two this season, but wouldn’t think he’s able to become a go-to guy in 2022,” the executive told Lombardo. “For 2023… He may wind up playing off more reputation than substance. So, I’d say he can be a No. 2 receiver, but he’ll never be a No. 1 guy again.”

NFL Agent Who Reps Wide Receivers: Odell Could Be a Huge Bust

One league agent who represents multiple wide receivers compared Beckham to Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay, who has seen his career derailed by injuries. After signing a four-year, $72 million contract, Golladay has just four catches for 51 yards this year.