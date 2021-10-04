LeBron James Calls Bills QB Josh Allen a ‘Beast’ in Postgame Shoutout

After leading the Buffalo Bills to a third consecutive blowout victory, quarterback Josh Allen was earning some praise from another big sports star.

The Bills quarterback shared an exchange with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James on social media, with the two showing some mutual respect and James giving a nod to the “beast”-like performance that Allen turned in.

LeBron Shares Some Love

Allen helped the Bills to a third straight victory on Sunday against the Houston Texans, completing 20 of 29 passes for 248 yards and two touchdowns — and doing it all in a driving rainstorm. The 40-0 victory was the second shutout for the Bills this season and solidified their place atop the AFC East, two games ahead of the rest of the pack.

During the game, the Bills team Twitter account shared a sideline video of Allen smiling after the Bills intercepted Texans quarterback Davis Mills with minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, essentially wrapping up the game. The tweet included a quote from James, which caught the Lakers star’s attention.

“QB1 is a BEAST!!!!!” James replied.

Allen, in typical postgame fashion, deferred credit to his teammates for the win and pointed to how strong the team’s running game was against the Texans — especially important given the poor weather conditions.

“Very important, weather, you can let it affect you if you think about it too much,” Allen told reporters. “We still wanted to throw the ball and do what we needed to do, but when teams get one-dimensional and just start running the ball, especially when the weather and teams force you to throw the ball, you got to be able to throw it. You look at some of the runs that we had with Zack and Motor, bouncing off tackles, putting their nose down, and just going and getting yards and they did a great job.”

Allen was part of that strong rushing attack, as he turned in 41 yards on the ground.

Big Test Ahead

After three blowout wins over three lightly regarded opponents, the Bills now face their biggest challenge of the season. The team is headed to Kansas City for a Sunday Night Football matchup against the Chiefs on October 10, giving Allen and teammates the chance to avenge the loss in last season’s AFC Championship game. The 3-1 Bills also have the chance to put some distance with the 2-2 Chiefs with a win, playing into Allen’s goal to secure home-field advantage in the playoffs.

But Allen pushed back a bit when reporters asked about the importance of the Chiefs rematch, saying it’s just another game on the schedule.

“It’s the biggest game that we got because it’s the next game,” Allen told reporters after Sunday’s win, via the Democrat & Chronicle. “But we won’t turn our attention towards them until tomorrow. Gotta get in and watch the film from this one. Learn what we need to learn from our tape and then turn our attention toward them.”

https://twitter.com/kingjames/status/1437188357142945792

The game will also feature two quarterbacks who have caught the attention of the Lakers star. Earlier this season, James tweeted his amazement at an improbable 75-yard touchdown bomb that a scrambling Mahomes threw to Tyreek Hill. James called Mahomes a “magician” as the Chiefs quarterback pulled a win out of his hat, leading his team to a 33-29 comeback win over the Cleveland Browns.

