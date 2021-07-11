“Now he’s more stabilized and has gotten stronger,” Frazier said. “He’s more explosive. He’s really benefited from staying here and working with our strength staff. That’s something he couldn’t do last offseason because of all the things that were going on.”

Though there may be more competition for playing time, Hughes appears likely to return to the Bills roster in 2021. The team made it a priority this offseason to bring back key players from last year, including linebacker Matt Milano, and Hughes remains one of the highest-performing defensive players.

READ NEXT: Analyst Predicts Monstrous Year for Bills’ Josh Allen, Makes New Prediction