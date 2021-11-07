Bills: 6th team Victimized by ManningCast Curse, Jaguars’ Shocking Upset

While it may seem silly to believe in curses, it’s hard to brush aside the fact players appearing on Peyton and Eli Manning’s stream on Monday Night Fightbool have proved lethal for their upcoming games.

The ManningCast has had five players appear as guests on their show, and all of them went on to lose their next game: Russell Wilson, Travis Kelce, Rob Gronkowski, Matthew Stafford, and Tom Brady. And now, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Allen, who’s in the conversation to be this year’s MVP, appeared on ManningCast last week, and it was largely assumed that he would end the curse. The Bills went into Sunday’s game as 14-point favorites to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, and it was hard to foresee one of the top-rated teams in the NFL would lose to Urban Meyers’ team, who went into Week 9 with a 1-6 record.

While the officiating on Sunday’s game was absolutely atrocious, the Bills’ offensive line fell apart. WGR 550 tweeted on Wednesday that NFL stars may want to be wary of joining ManningCast for Monday Night Football.

Allen’s appearance did not sit well with anyone. Audacy Sports’ John Healy wrote, “There is just no way the Bills, a legitimate Super Bowl contender, could possibly fall to the Jaguars, right? Right? If so, then surely the ‘Manning Curse’ is legit.”

The Bills lost to the Jaguars 9-6.

The Bills Lost While Wearing Their ‘Cursed’ White on Blue Uniforms

During nearly all the Bills’ losses in 2020, they were wearing white jerseys with blue pants. And you can guess what the Bills wearing when they narrowly lost to the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football, it’s the same uniform they wore against the Jaguars in Week 9.

Buffalo Bills are going with white on blue Uni's for Sunday afternoon in Jacksonville 🔥 (Via @BuffaloBills)

The blue/white combination has proved lethal for the team. “White on Blue need to be retired and never worn again,” one fan tweeted on Wednesday.

bills are wearing white on blue Sunday

Buffalo Rumblings reporter Matt Warren did a deep dive into the jersey combo theory during the Bills’ bye week. Since head coach Sean McDermott became head coach in 2017, Buffalo has a 43% win percentage in white/blue (9-10), compared to an 80% win percentage (4-1) when they wear red on red.

The Bills have a 65% win percentage (15-8) when they wear blue jerseys with white pants. When the team wears white jerseys and white pants, they have a 61% win percentage (13-8).

However, the worst dress combination for the Bills is when they wear blue on blue, where they have a 43% win percentage (3-4), so maybe that’s the outfit that needs to be retired.

