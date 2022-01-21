Bills Defense Gets a Huge Boost 2 Days Before Playoff Game

The Buffalo Bills are preparing to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday, January 23, which is arguably the most highly-anticipated playoff game of the weekend.

While the Chiefs are favored by 2.5-points, per CBS Sports, the Bills injury report provided the team a huge boost on Friday.

Defensive end Mario Addison has been limited in practice all week after suffering a shoulder injury during the second half of the Bills victory over the New England Patriots on Saturday, January 15. After needing assistance from trainers to exit the field, he was spotted wearing a sling earlier this week, per News 4 Buffalo’s Matt Parrino.

However, the Bills injury report revealed that the veteran defender was a full-participant during Friday’s practice, which means Buffalo will enter Saturday’s playoff game with their entire 53-man roster at full health.

Addison, who’s in his 11th season in the NFL, is an important rotational player for the Bills’ No. 1 ranked defense. During the regular season, he led the team in sacks (7.0), while recording eight tackles for a loss and two forced fumbles, per NBC Sports.

The Chiefs Also Revealed on Friday That a Key Defensive Player Will Be Active on Sunday

From NFL Now: #Chiefs LB Willie Gay was arrested and charged with misdemeanor criminal property damage after breaking a vacuum. pic.twitter.com/Q1g8xAuZdt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 20, 2022

Chiefs’ head coach Andy Reid announced on Friday that linebacker Willie Gay, who was arrested on January 19 in a misdemeanor criminal damage case, will be active against the Bills this weekend, per ESPN‘s Adam Teicher.

Gay, who’s in the sophomore year of his NFL career, quickly became a strong piece of the Chiefs defense. During the regular season, the 23-year-old appeared in 12 games, recording 26 tackles, four passes defended, two interceptions, and one tackle for a loss.

During Kansas City’s playoff win over the Pittsburgh Steelers last weekend, Gay tallied another two tackles, one forced fumble, and one quarterback hit.

The Chiefs & Bills Defenses Each Have a Very Difficult Job This Weekend

Bills quarterback Josh Allen, threw five touchdown passes during the team’s 47-17 victory over the Patriots last week, and crazily enough, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also threw five touchdown passes during the team’s blowout 42-21 win over the Steelers.

Having two of the league’s most explosive young quarterbacks facing off against one another will make for a great playoff showdown, the pressure is on for both teams’ defenses.

Bills safety Jordan Poyer said, “Pat is a really tough style of quarterback to defend. Guys that can throw the ball all over the field. Guys who’ve got great command of their offense. Guys who can run the football as well. It’s a tough task.

“So, when you watch the tape, obviously, I definitely have an idea of how good Pat is. We understand that when he’s on the move especially finding receivers across the field. So we’re going to have to execute at a high level, and play our best football, and play at a high level.”

