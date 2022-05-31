Bills: Video of The Punt God’s ‘Glass Shatters’ Kick at OTAs Goes Viral

The second week of the Buffalo Bills‘ OTAs just started and one of the team’s most-celebrated selections from the 2022 NFL Draft, Matt Araiza, a.k.a, “The Punt God,” is already catching headlines.

WKBW reporter tweeted out a video of Araiz’a absolutely insane punt at practice on Tuesday, May 31, and the clip, which he edited in the sound of glass shattering,” quickly went viral.

One Bills Live host Chris Brown retweeted the video and wrote, “Yeah I was down at the goal line where this thing landed. Had it 78 yards from the line of scrimmage, which was his own 25. Hang time around 4.8 on my watch. The only boomer of the day.”

While The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia recorded a different shorter hang time, “I had him at 4.97, but 0.65-0.7 seconds is a huge difference in hang time,” he tweeted, the epic punt still caused quote a reaction on Twitter.

Numerous Bills reporters chimed in with hilarious reactions to Araiza’s incredible punt. WGR 550’s Sal Carpaccio commented, “The outfielder didn’t even move as he stared at the 500-foot home run go over his head,” while Nate Geary joked, “Looked like my 2iron…”

Cover 1 co-host Aaron Quinn tweeted, “Should have labeled this NSFW for all the special teams fanatics on the timeline.”

Araiza ‘Doesn’t Love’ Being Nicknamed ‘The Punt God’

While most athletes would love being called “The God” of their position, Araiza thinks it’s too much. “Araiza says if he’s being honest he doesn’t love the nickname ‘The Punt God,'” Syracuse.com’s Matt Parrino tweeted. “He says it’s a little much but he gets it.”

In an interview with Sports Illustrated‘s Richard Johnson, Araiza, whom the Bills drafted with their No. 180 overall pick back in April, credited his soccer training as a kid for helping develop his powerful kicks:

Growing up playing soccer I was always a couple years ahead of everyone. When I was U-10 I could kick the ball like I was U-12. Then in high school, when I went out for the freshman team I wasn’t necessarily planning on doing it to just kick and punt; I was doing it to play football in general. I think my first-ever kickoff ever was a touchback, and the coaches kinda lost it at that. Just hearing the way they were talking about it made me feel like, O.K., I don’t think that many people can do this.

Despite the nickname, Araiza is humbled to be heading into the NFL, and ready to get used to kicking in much colder temperatures than he played in at San Diego State.

“I think leg strength and athleticism are two things that help in those conditions and those are two things I pride myself in and will work on,” he said. “I’m not a complete player yet, but I’m excited to get in the building and work with the coaches and the players.”

Will Araiza Get a Chance to Punt This Season?

While it’s incredibly exciting that one of the nation’s top punters is officially a member of the Bills, numerous reporters, such as NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, couldn’t help but point out that Buffalo rarely punts.

FanSided senior editor Patrick Schmidt joked, “Bills fans are gonna love PUNT GOD (if they ever have to punt because Josh Allen is winning the MVP after scoring 52 TD).”

NFL analyst Warren Sharp tweeted, “The team with the LOWEST percentage of drives ending in punts the last two years…the Bills… just drafted the punt god.”

