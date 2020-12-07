Bills Announce Matt Milano Roster Move Ahead of 49ers Matchup

Ahead of their Monday Night Football matchup with the San Francisco 49ers, the Buffalo Bills activated linebacker Matt Milano off the injured reserve list.

The Bills had designated Milano to return to practice earlier this week and he had practiced throughout the week.

On Wednesday, Bills head coach Sean McDermott gave a slight update on Milano but he didn’t give anything away in terms of Milano playing tonight.

“We just have to take it one day at a time, he’s been out a number of weeks as you know,” McDermott said on Wednesday. “We’re really encouraged by the way he’s worked and the work he’s put in with our medical team to get back.”

Milano has been in and out of the starting lineup this season with injuries and after the recent improvement of A.J. Klein’s play, Milano didn’t necessarily have to hurry back from his pectoral injury.

The former fifth-round pick missed Buffalo’s matchup with the Miami Dolphins in Week 2 and also missed Weeks 5 and 6. He was placed on the injured reserve following a 24-21 win over the New England Patriots in which he only played 15 defensive snaps.

In the five games Milano has played this season, He’s recorded 21 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and four quarterback hits. He’s also picked off a pass and deflected two passes. If Milano plays on tonight, he’ll bring a lot to the Bills defense.

“(Milano is) one of the few linebackers in our league that is an every down back, can match up with any tight end, even some slot receivers at times and he’s an excellent blitzer as well,” Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said earlier this week during a video conference call.

Coach Klein Stepping Up to the Plate

Over the past three weeks, Klein, who is called Coach Klein by his teammates due to his knowledge on the football field, has played great in Milano’s absence.

He earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors this past week after his 14 tackle, 1.5 sack performance against the Los Angeles Chargers. He also recorded 11 tackles and a sack in Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals. Last week against the Chargers, he played in 100% of the defensive snaps for Buffalo for the first time this season.

He’s stepped up in a critical spot for Buffalo and before this season Klein had never played the ‘Will’ linebacker position before. After a few games with consistent stats, Klein said he’s finally starting to settle in and play at the level that he knows he can.

“I feel like I’m playing more free, faster, not thinking as much,” Klein said during a video conference call. “I’m playing will linebacker now, and the rest of my career I’ve always played mike. So that adjustment, and I’m not making any excuses for early in the season and my play, but I just feel like I’m playing fast and I’m trying to run around and make plays, and the less I think the more I’m reacting.”

Klein’s streak of solid play started against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9 when he recorded five tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble.

A.J. Klein’s Role Doesn’t Matter to Him

With Milano returning to the active roster on Monday, Klein’s role might become more limited as Milano was the starter before he was injured. McDermott never revealed what the game plan with his linebackers would be like when Milano returned and that doesn’t matter to Klein.

“I came here to help contribute and to win, so whether or not my role changes or my time on the field changes, that’s not a concern to me,” Klein said earlier this week. “All I have to do is maximize my time on the field.

In his eight-year career, Kelin has played for the Bills, New Orleans Saints and he also spent time with McDermott in Carolina. He’s recorded 397 tackles this season and has also racked up 15.5 sacks.

With Milano returning the Bills will have extra depth at the linebacker position, which can only be good moving forward.

