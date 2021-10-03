Bills Lose No. 1 LB to Injury: How Long Will He Remain Out?

While the Buffalo Bills defense once again left the opposing team with a goose egg on Sunday, defeating the Houston Texans 40-0, just two weeks after beating the Miami Dolphins 35-0, the defensive line might have a huge problem before taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5.

Linebacker Matt Milano left the game in the second quarter on Sunday with a hamstring injury and did not return to the field. Milano, who Pro Football Focus graded as the No. 1 linebacker through the first three weeks of the season, was replaced by A.J. Klein.

Here’s the #Bills Matt Milano hamstring injury play. Was doubtful to return. Milano gets pushed from behind by Laremy Tunsil down the field as Milano tries to slow down before he hopping off frame. Hard to tell what side or severity of the hamstring injury. Hopefully minor. pic.twitter.com/yIKgl8nVeV — Banged Up Bills (@BangedUpBills) October 3, 2021

During the postgame conference, head coach Sean McDermott didn’t offer many details on Milano’s injury, nor did he provide an updated timeline for his possible return.

“He looked to be moving around OK on the sideline and maybe it’s just a tweak,” Pro Football Focus reporter Matt Parrino tweeted. “But this is not what you want to see 7 days out from KC.”

Let's have a moment of silence for our lord and savior Matt Milano. May his hamstring heal. — Nate Geary (@NateGearySports) October 3, 2021

Banged Up Bills tweeted that this is the fifth time in Milano’s career that he’s been hurt with a hamstring injury.

On a positive note, Klein proved to be more than an ample backup for Milano. He tipped a pass from Texans quarterback Davis Mills pass, which was then picked off by Micah Hyde.

Milano was Riddled With Injuries Last Season

Milano, who’s been a key part of the Bills’ defensive since they drafted him in the fifth round of the 2017 Draft, struggled to stay healthy last season. In 2020, Milano was riddled with various injuries and only played in 10 games. However, he still tallied a career-high 3.5 sacks and 45 total tackles.

The 27-year-old started off the 2021 NFL season strong. Throughout the first three games, he racked up six tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, two passes defended, two fumble recoveries, and one sack.

“I’m just feeling really good out there health-wise,” Milano said three days prior to Sunday’s game. “My mind’s right, playing fast, everybody around me is playing fast as well. I think once the collective unit is really flying around, that’s when plays start happening.”

Milano Signed a 4-Year $44 Million Extension With the Bills

Details on Matt Milano's new 4-year contract with the Bills, per source with knowledge: Signing bonus of $7M

Base salaries:

2021 – $5.3M

2022 – $7.5M

2023 – $9.25M

2024 – $9.55M Also includes roster, workout, playing time, and pro bowl bonuses. https://t.co/RpmjnGipge — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) March 11, 2021

Milano chose not to test the free agency market this past offseason, choosing to remain in Buffalo for the foreseeable future. The Bills resigned Milano to a four-year, $44 million extension, in March.

“Basically I just told my agent that I love Buffalo, I want to be in Buffalo and I love what they got going on there, so let’s see if we can make something happen,” Milano said during a video conference call with media on Friday. “I think that’s what we did. It was a fair deal for both sides. The culture that is brewing there right now is unreal and we got a little taste of it last year and the past four years. It’s something that I want to be a part of and something that I want to continue for the next four years.”

Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier was happy to see Milano start the season with a bang.

“Matt seems to be playing with so much more confidence,” Frazier said, as reported by BuffaloBills.com. “You can see it in his urgency, the way he’s practicing, the way he’s playing. He’s much more vocal than he’s ever been, there’s just another whole level to his play. … And it’s really becoming infectious with the rest of our players, so I just love the energy that he’s bringing and the fire that he’s playing with, and hopefully, that will continue.”

