Matt Ryan’s Taunting Penalty Against Bills Just Got Even More Costly

Matt Ryan’s ill-timed taunting penalty against the Buffalo Bills already cost the Atlanta Falcons so much, and now it’s even costlier for the veteran quarterback.

After seeing their slim halftime lead disappear on a cold and blustery day in Buffalo, the Falcons were driving with a chance to cut into the Bills lead. On a second-and-goal play from the 7-yard-line, Ryan escaped pressure and scampered toward the endzone for what appeared to be a touchdown, then took a hit from Bills safety Jordan Poyer.

That was where the play unraveled for Ryan and the Falcons. The quarterback got into Poyer’s face and was flagged for a 15-yard taunting penalty, which was to be assessed on the kickoff. But when officials reviewed the touchdown, the replay showed that Ryan’s knee went down just before the endzone. Because a play ends when a quarterback goes down — whether sliding or not — Ryan was called down at the 1-yard line, the penalty was assessed immediately, and the Bills were able to keep the Falcons out of the endzone on the next two plays to force a turnover on downs.

Now, the play is getting even worse for Ryan.

