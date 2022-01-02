Bills Twitter Rips Falcons QB Matt Ryan for Taunting & Missed TD

The Buffalo Bills game against the Atlanta Falcons was an absolute rollercoaster, and it could’ve come down to the wire if quarterback Matt Ryan didn’t put his knee down before attempting a rushing touchdown, or getting hit with a penalty for taunting safety Jordan Poyer.

Why Ryan didn’t just keep rushing into the endzone, especially since he was not in danger of getting tackled, is likely something that will haunt the veteran quarterback for quite some time.

Having the touchdown score taken away and having the 15-yard penalty enforced on the following play — Bills fans couldn’t help but laugh hysterically watching it all unfold.

ALL the latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bills!

Matt Ryan’s Old Ass ain’t flexible enough to stretch his legs out for a TD Dive is why we need to go get an Elite Mobile QB. The 2022 Season has to be a Tank for Bryce Young for the Atlanta Falcons. pic.twitter.com/alLqMsvnJX — The Dawgzilla (@TheDawgzilla) January 2, 2022

Matt Ryan *rushes* For TD and gets taunting penalty pic.twitter.com/lzwKhfq1LU — Main Team (@MainTeamSports2) January 2, 2022

News 4 Buffalo reporter Matt Parrino tweeted, “Matt Ryan talking s*** to Jordan Poyer after the TD run was the funniest thing I’ve seen this year. Poyer found it just as funny LOL!”

Thank you Matt Ryan. Thank you refs. Taunting 👀… LoL!!!!!!! #ATLvsBUF 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂 (I’m REALLY legit laughing right now) — Ms A from BK Bills Mafia (@MsAFromBK) January 2, 2022

Matt Ryan not scoring then getting a penalty for taunting Jordan Poyer and then not converting a 3rd & Goal from the 16 might be the funniest thing I've seen all season — Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) January 2, 2022

“Matt Ryan just taunted Jordan Poyer at the one yard line, lost his team 15 yards and then failed to convert on 3rd and 4th down. Thank you for giving the bills the win,” one fan tweeted.

While Ryan’s faux-pas didn’t do anything to help the Falcons, Bills quarterback Josh Allen and running back Devin Singletary deserve the bulk of the credit for Buffalo’s victory. Together, they combined for 191 yards on the ground and four touchdowns.

Despite Allen’s three interceptions, Atlanta couldn’t get it done. With this Week 17 loss, the Falcons are officially out of playoff contention.

Falcons Fans Did Not Find the Ryan Incident Funny At All

If Matt Ryan was giving himself up, then why wasn’t Poyer called for a hit on a defenseless player @NFLOfficiating ???? — 💯ATLANTA ALL DAY💯 (@BigMoneyATL) January 2, 2022

For Falcons fans, they were not amused by that fourth-quarter play and found the referees’ calls to be inconsistent. Even Poyer was shocked by the taunting call.

The Bills safety said during the postgame conference, “It’s a competitive game, I got a lot of respect for Matt Ryan. I didn’t honestly know they got him for the taunting call but it kind of played full circle. We made a good stop at the end.”

So either

A) Matt Ryan was diving, not sliding, therefore was not giving himself up, and it was a touchdown.

Or

B) He was giving himself up in a never before seen “forward slide”, and the hit by Jordan Poyer was a late hit on a defenseless QB who was down. #FalconsVsBills — Drew (@drew_archer) January 2, 2022

One fan tweeted, “Absurd ‘taunting’ penalty on Ryan. Poyer tried to take his head off with crown of his helmet. And no response allowed. What a #NFL joke!”

Weather Channel reporter Mike Bettes was extremely unhappy with the officiating. “Is Matt Ryan “giving himself up” or diving for the end zone?” Bettes tweeted. “Is anytime the QB purposely goes to the ground is the play over? If that’s the case, then why did Poyer hit him while he was down? Shouldn’t there have been a personal foul to go with the taunting? Crap all around.”

The Bills Punched Their Ticket to the Postseason After Beating the Falcons & the Ravens Losing

The Bills, after a shaky first half, were able to secure the win 29-15, and with the Baltimore Ravens losing to the Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo has successfully punched their ticket into the postseason.

This is the fourth time over the past five seasons under head coach Sean McDermot that the Bills have made it to the playoffs.

Whether or not the Bills (10-6) can win the AFC East division remains to be decided. Buffalo is now one win or a Patriots loss away from nailing the AFC East title. Next up, the Bills face the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, January 9.

READ NEXT: Bills WR Raises Eyebrows After Sending Falcons Star a Surprise Gift