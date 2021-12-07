Patriots Pour Salt in Bills’ Wound, Jokes QB Mac Jones Did ‘Nothing’

There are few positive takeaways on the Buffalo Bills following their 14-10 loss to the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football. Between the inability to score in the red zone and a pitiful run game, Bills head coach Sean McDermott admitted he was “embarrassed” by this defeat.

“We had opportunities,” said McDermott. “However, you want to spin it, we had opportunities to win the game. When you’re down in the red area four times and you’re 1-for-4 and your average starting field position is basically your 40? That’s an issue.”

Adding insult to injury, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones only threw the ball three (!) times. Due to the raging high winds, the Bills’ defense should’ve been laser-focused on stopping the Patriots’ run game, but allowed Damien Harris to run free into the end zone with a 64-year rushing touchdown.

During the postgame media conference, Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon poured salt into the Bills’ wounds by roasting his own quarterback, who made the fewest passing attempts in a winning game since 1991.

"Hats off to the offense… besides Mac. He really didn't do nothing" 😏 pic.twitter.com/PYF1N29dVs — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) December 7, 2021

“Just hats off to the offense — really everybody, probably besides Mac,” Judon told reporters with a smile. “He didn’t really do nothing besides hand the ball off.”

Judon isn’t lying. The Patriots ran the football 46 times. Jones was basically a window model out there, throwing just two complete passes for a total of 19 yards, and New England still won. Ouch.

The Patriots Have a Firm Hold on 1st Place in the AFC East

The Bills needed to win this marquee divisional matchup in order to secure a spot in the playoffs. If Buffalo had won, there would’ve been a four-way tie atop the AFC with the Patriots a half-game back with all five teams having eight wins.

Now, the Bills are going to have to fight for a Wild Card spot, which seems like a wild development for a team with so much talent. As for the Patriots, firmly in the No. 1 spot atop the AFC East, they’re sitting pretty.

New England is the first AFC team to win nine games and had sole possession of the top seed heading into their bye week. The Bills are now 7-5.

Bills QB Josh Allen Says Improvement ‘Starts With Me,’ Remains Hopeful for Postseason Turnaround

While quarterback Josh Allen threw some incredibly impressive throws amid the inclement weather, dropped passes and penalties marred almost every forward progress on offense.

Allen, who went 15-30 passing for 145 yards and a touchdown, along with six rushes for 39 yards, said during the postgame conference, “We understand that we’ve got to play better, and we’ve got to go out there and execute and it starts with me.”

“We’ve got to play better,” Allen continued, noting that despite this important loss, their season isn’t over. “It’s no secret. We’ve got to start winning games to accomplish what we want to accomplish. But like I said, everything’s in front of us and we get to control our own destiny.”

When Josh Allen throws a fastball like this for a touchdown to Gabriel Davis, it ain't gonna get blown around in the wind. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/cC2MPiycOf — Billy Heyen (@BillyHeyen) December 7, 2021

“Frankly, we’re pissed off because we want to be great,” Allen said. “We’re pissed off for greatness, and we expect so much out of ourselves. When we don’t play the way we know how we can play, it could be angering at times. But again, with the makeup of the guys that we got, I’ve got no doubt in our ability, in our team’s ability to turn this around and start winning games here towards the end of the season.”

