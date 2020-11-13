Bills Starting Safety Listed as Questionable for Sunday

Injuries just keep piling up in Buffalo and this time its starting safety Micah Hyde whose status is up in the air.

On the Buffalo Bills Friday injury report, Hyde was listed as questionable for their matchup with the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday after injuring his ankle in practice on Thursday.

Friday injury report: pic.twitter.com/PW53DK6BVQ — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) November 13, 2020

After suffering a concussion against the New York Jets, Hyde missed Buffalo’s matchup with the New England Patriots two weeks ago. He returned and started last week against the Seahawks and racked up six total tackles and played 100% of the defensive snaps as the Bills earned a 44-34 victory over the high-powered Seattle offense.

Bills beat reporter Matt Parrino from Syracuse.com reported that Hyde was stretching on the side on Friday but did not practice at all during their session.

Micah Hyde was out during stretch today but doesn’t appear to be practicing. Tweaked his ankle on Thursday, per Sean McDermott. Status in doubt for Sunday. — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) November 13, 2020

What Hyde’s Absence Does to Buffalo’s Defense

Since joining Buffalo in 2017, Hyde has been one of the leaders on defense and has consistently shown a nose for the football. He’s tallied 253 tackles, which is more than his four years in Green Bay, and he’s also picked off eight passes and has defended 22 passes while also forcing two fumbles. He picked off a career-high five passes in 2017.

While being one of the playmakers on the Buffalo defense, which has been ranked as one of the best over the past few years despite their regression in 2020, Hyde is also one-half of one of the best safety tandems in the league with Jordan Poyer. The pair has given Buffalo consistency on the back end and has created several problems in recent years for opposing defenses.

Hyde’s absence would take away another athletic defender, which the Bills will need an abundance of this weekend when they take on Arizona’s Kyler Murray, who is one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the league.

Murray has passed for just over 2,100 yards and 16 touchdowns this season, but he’s been one of the NFL’s best runners as he’s averaging a league-high 7.1 yards per career and has tallied 543 yards, which is one yard short of his season total from last season.

Other Injury News

Along with Hyde, Cody Ford was also listed as questionable for Sunday’s game, but other than that the Bills injury report had mostly good news on Friday.

After missing practice, earlier this week, starting defensive back practiced in full on Friday and looks good to go for Sunday. Josh Norman was also a full participant on Friday and looks good to go for Friday as he looks to play with White and Levi Wallace for the first time this season.

Offensive lineman Brian Winters and Mitch Morse were full participants on Friday as well as they both look to return to the lineup after suffering injuries in the past two weeks. Guard Cody Ford, who suffered an ankle injury against the Seahawks was a limited participant on Friday and is also questionable for Week 10.

