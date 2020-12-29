Micah Hyde Compares Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs to Former Packers Duo

During the first four seasons of his NFL career, Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde got to witness pure greatness in the form of Aaron Rodgers and Jordy Nelson.

Rodgers was playing some of the best football of his career as he led the league in touchdown passes in 2016 and threw for 4,428 yards. He threw for another 4,381 yards and 38 touchdowns in 2014 while being named a first-team All-Pro. Nelson was one of his favorite targets during that stretch of time as he led the league in touchdown catches in 2016 with 14.

As successful as that duo was for the Green Bay Packers, Hyde said that Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs remind him an awful lot of his time in Green Bay.

“I’ve been pretty fortunate to be on some pretty good teams with some pretty talented players and I don’t want you guys to think that I’m comparing Josh to Aaron Rodgers, I’m not saying that,” Hyde said during his post-game video conference call. “They are obviously both very talented payers and Josh has a long way to go to get to what Aaron has been able to accomplish in the league. But watching the A-Rod and Jordy days and the way they gelled together and the way they found each other, that’s what it looks like out there and it’s very impressive to see.”

Allen and Diggs probably had one of their best games of the season on Monday as they were able to hook up nine times for 145 yards and three touchdowns. The former Wyoming signal-caller found Diggs for touchdowns of 50, 18, and 8 yards throughout the game as they both set new single-season Bills records.

Allen finished the game with 320 passing yards and four touchdowns as he logged his eighth game of the season with 300 or more passing yards. It was also his fifth game with three or more passing touchdowns.

Follow the Heavy on Bills Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

The Bond Continues to Grow Between Allen and Diggs

Allen and Diggs continue to light the league on fire as they head into the final week of the regular season.

Diggs currently leads the league in receptions (120) and receiving yards (1,459) and also has eight touchdown catches this season. Allen also has the third-most passing yards (4,320) in the NFL and his 34 passing touchdowns is the fifth-best mark in the league. They’ve connected all year long and as the season continues to carry on Diggs and Allen have established themselves as one of the best QB-WR duos in the league and they are just scratching their surface.

“We still feel like we haven’t played our best ball,” Diggs said in a post-game video conference call. “Like tonight, we could’ve been better on third down, we were a little better in the second half but as far as playing our best ball, offense, defense, special teams, we feel like we still haven’t scratched the surface on what we can do.”

The Bills will have one last opportunity in the regular season to take it another step further as they take on the Miami Dolphins next Sunday.

Diggs Is The Best Receiver In The Game

Allen has said it a few times this season, but he reiterated the fact on Monday when he spoke about Diggs’ 50-yard touchdown catch late in the second quarter.

It was one where Allen was looking for rookie wide receiver Gabe Davis over the top of the Patriots defense. But, he found Diggs in a 1-on-1 matchup streaking across the middle of the field in his second window and hit him with a rocket pass before he took it 50 yards to the house.

“I was looking at Gabe deep and he just trusted me and kept running his route, I was able to put it on him and he did the rest of the work,” Allen said in his post-game video conference call. “That’s, in my opinion, the best receiver in the game, just the way he attacks each and every day, with the juice that he has and gets on everybody in such a positive way, it’s awesome.”

Allen and Diggs also connected for a pretty impressive touchdown early on in the fourth quarter when Allen looked right and then circled back around the left before straightening his shoulders and firing an absolute bullet to Diggs along the left side of the end zone.

READ NEXT