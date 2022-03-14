Ex-Bills QB Mitch Trubisky Sends Message After Signing With Steelers

After a year as the Buffalo Bills backup quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky is returning to his role as a starter for the 2022 NFL season.

On Monday, March 14, news broke that the 27-year-old is taking his talents to the Pittsburgh Steelers. NFL Network’s Mike Garafalo tweeted, “The #Steelers have reached agreement on a two-year deal with QB Mitchell Trubisky, sources say. The former No. 2 overall pick heads to Pittsburgh as the expected starter in place of the retired Ben Roethlisberger.”

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Trubisky sent a text about how he’s “beyond excited and blessed” to be a part of the Steelers organization.

There was a strong mixed reaction on Twitter following news of Trubisky’s deal with the Steelers. While some fans found signing Trubisky as the better option over the Steelers making a big trade for rumored-to-be-on-the-move quarterback Jimmy Garappolo, others found little excitement in learning the former No. 1 overall pick from the 2017 NFL Draft was heading to Pittsburgh.

Trubisky, however, was only named as the Steelers’ “expected” starter on Monday. WPXI’s Jenna Harner tweeted, “Trubisky’s role as the starter, however, is not set in stone. Steelers GM Kevin Colbert and President Art Rooney II repeatedly said they would be bringing in another QB to compete with Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins for the starting job. Mitch Trubisky is now that guy.”

Thank you Steelers! I know Pittsburgh fans are going freak out, but I think Mitch Trubisky is a good bridge situation. Tough division, can't go into this season with Rudolph and Haskins. — Joy Taylor (@JoyTaylorTalks) March 14, 2022

Before signing with the Steelers, Trubisky’s name was linked to numerous other teams, including the Indianapolis Colts, Washington Commanders, Denver Broncos, New Orleans Saints, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But that list shrunk considerably following a flurry of free agency moves this past week. The Colts traded Carson Wentz to Washington, the Broncos received Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks, and on Sunday, Tom Brady decided to come out of retirement.

Trubisky Says He’s Ready for his Next Opportunity

Going from being a first-round draft pick and a starting quarterback to a backup could be unfathomable ego-wise for some players but Trubisky appeared to take the journey in stride.

After the Bears fired coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace following a disappointing 6-11 season, Trubisky received an onslaught of public apologies for the way he was treated in Chicago. But these offers of validation were not something he needed or was waiting for.

“You’ve just got to believe like deep down that everything you’re working on is going to pay off eventually,” Trubisky told The Buffalo News. “And they say the things you do in the dark will shine in the light someday when you get the opportunity. Hopefully, when I get that next opportunity, I’ll be able to shine.”

Who Will Replace Trubisky in Buffalo?

The Bills have been preparing for Trubisky moving on for the 2022 NFL season, and there have been multiple names linked to Buffalo over the past few weeks. Names such as Marcus Mariota and Ryan Fitzpatrick have been floated s as possible replacements for Trubisky, unexpected player suddenly added himself to that list on Thursday, March 10.

In a surprise move, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick announced that he’s “still working” toward an NFL comeback.

