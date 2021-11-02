Bidding War for Bills QB Heats Up Before Trade Deadline: Report

The Buffalo Bills are one of the most stacked teams in the league and are not expected to be actively shopping for players before the NFL trade deadline expires at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, but that doesn’t mean other teams won’t be blowing up general manager Brandon Beane’s phone to acquire some of the team’s depth.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen, the face of the franchise, is secure in Buffalo for the foreseeable future, but his backup, Mitchell Trubisky, is a hot commodity according to numerous rumors swirling across the league.

Brandon Beane is SO making a deal (or deals) today — Chris Trapasso (@ChrisTrapasso) November 2, 2021

The former Chicago Bears starting quarterback signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract in March to become Allen’s backup. “I don’t know what went on in Chicago, but [Trubisky] started 50 games,” Beane said at the time, per The Chicago Sun Times. “The label has been put on Mitchell from afar that maybe he doesn’t deserve it. This is a reset for him. We don’t expect him to be here [for the] long term.”

Might be a surprise #Bills trade on the horizon. Stay tuned. — Chris Trapasso (@ChrisTrapasso) November 2, 2021

However, there’s a major difference between leaving at the end of the year and leaving midseason, especially on a team that’s basically Super Bowl or bust. But numerous teams are without a solid starting quarterback as we head into Week 9, and a starting role could be pretty enticing for Trubisky.

The mentions have gotten out of hand and not understanding context. I do not think Mitchell Trubisky is worth a 1st or 2nd round pick!!!! That said, anything lower is not worth it for the #Bills. The end. — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) November 2, 2021

Prior to tweeting about a surprise Bills trade happening on Tuesday, CBS Sports Chris Trapasso reported that “The Washington Football Team and Bills are trying to work out a deal to send Mitchell Trubisky to Washington D.C.”

The Trade Offer to Trubisky Would Have to Be ‘Something So Good’

While no one is doubting Allen’s talent, having a solid backup on the off chance he gets injured is paramount. So, any offer to scoop Trubisky would have to offer the Bills something “so good,” as WROC-TV’s Thad Brown tweeted on Tuesday:

“I think if the #Bills trade Mitch Trubisky, it has to be for something so good, it’s a no-brainer. They want the 1 seed. If Allen misses a chunk of the IND-NO-NE-TB-CAR-NE stretch and it’s Webb/Fromm/street QB, hard to see Buffalo ending up with the AFC’s best record.”

Rumors around the league link Trubisky to the Washington Football Team, who lost starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick in Week 1 and have been relying on backup Taylor Heinicke since.

NBC Sports JP Finley reported Washington’s quarterback search on October 20, “There are some players that fit that profile and could look intriguing, though the names won’t have jerseys flying off shelves. Marcus Mariota and Mitch Trubisky come to mind. If a quarterback like Ryan Tannehill can reinvent himself, maybe Mariota or Trubisky can too.”

#Saints QB Jameis Winston carted off the field now. Winston got hurt following the Devin White horse collar tackle. After taking a few steps he fell to the ground while being assisted by the staff. Spent some time in medical tent with multiple teammates checking on him. pic.twitter.com/oIWxbOJriR — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) October 31, 2021

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston suffered a “significant” knee injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, and with backup Taysom Hill sidelined due to a concussion, they had us their second backup, Trevor Siemian, to step up as the team’s starter.

Trubiskey Shined During His Fourth Quarter Appearance Against the Houston Texans

Trubisky shined in his limited appearances with the Bills thus far this season. During Buffalo’s blowout game against the Houston Texans, the Bills were up 33-0 in the fourth quarter and allowed Trubisky to finish out quarterback duties.

The 27-year-old led the team on a seven-play, 53-yard drive that ended with a perfectly executed bootleg that allowed the backup quarterback to walk four yards into the endzone for his first touchdown with the Bills. Trubisky completed his only pass attempt for 8 yards and added another 10 yards rushing.

