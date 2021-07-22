New NFL Rule May Force Buffalo Bills to ‘Forfeit’ the 2021-22 Season

As the start of the 2021-22 NFL nears closer, the league released a new set of rules in order to keep players and staff safe from coronavirus, guidelines that could absolutely derail the Buffalo Bills season.

The NFL “informed clubs that if a game cannot be rescheduled during the 18-week season in 2021 due to a COVID outbreak among unvaccinated players, the team with the outbreak will FORFEIT and be credited with a loss for playoff seeding, per sources,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero tweeted on July 22.

The memo states, “For the purpose of playoff seeding, the forfeiting team will be credited with a loss and the other team will be credited with a win.”

Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen and safety Jordan Poyer have expressed disinterest in getting the vaccine, and wide-receiver Cole Beasley tweeted that he’d “rather die” than get vaccinated on June 18.

Allen said back in May, “I know vaccines are going to be a hot topic really throughout the remainder of the season, and we’re having conversations as a team, and I’m going to keep those conversations and choices of myself and my teammates in-house. We’re letting everybody make their own personal decision on this matter.”

However, with these new league rules, Allen might have a change of heart.

Unvaccinated Players & Staff Will Be Financially Responsible for Canceled Games

The NFL’s memo went on to state that the team responsible for a canceled game because of an outbreak among unvaccinated players/staff will be responsible for financial losses and subject to potential discipline from the commissioner. “We do not anticipate adding a ’19th week’ to accommodate games that cannot be rescheduled within the current 18 weeks of the regular season.”

If a game is rescheduled due to a Covid outbreak among unvaccinated players on one of the competing teams, the club experiencing the outbreak will be responsible for all additional expenses incurred by the opposing team and will also be required to pay any shortfall between the actual and expected payment to the VTS pool.

On the flip side, “If a club cannot play due to a Covid spike in vaccinated individuals, we will attempt to minimize the competitive and economic burden on both participating teams.”

The NFL realizes that continuous testing can be costly, and will reimburse up to $400,000 in expenses related to covid tests.

Beasley’s Controversial Tweets Regarding the Vaccine May Get Him Cut Before the Season Starts

Public Service Announcement pic.twitter.com/XjQicdvnKm — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) June 18, 2021

While Beasley experienced the best campaign of his NFL career in 2020, a new report suggested that his offseason controversies amid the Bills’ influx of slot candidates could mean his time in Buffalo will be abruptly cut short.

This is the story of how the #Bills miss their Super Bowl window because their QB and slot WR start what turns out to be the only NFL COVID outbreak of the 2021 season. https://t.co/fqlpiJ61eY — Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) May 13, 2021

Four days ago, Hall-of-Famer Michael Irvin told ESPN’s Todd Archer that players who refuse to get vaccinated “don’t want to win badly enough.” While Irvin was sending a message to the Dallas Cowboys, Beasley replied to his statement on Twitter.

That’s not what that means. You can be vaccinated and not do all the right things football wise to be at your best. All it means is players are gonna be out there with covid and we won’t know cause they only get tested once a week so the NFL can make their money. https://t.co/VukRFeeOp3 — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) July 19, 2021

The Bills receiver fiercely rallied against the first memo the NFL sent out with new rules regarding vaccinated players back in April, but he’s yet to comment on the most recent rules.

This is crazy. Did we vote on this? I stay in the hotel. We still have meetings. We will all be together. Vaccinated players can go out the hotel and bring covid back in to where I am. So what does it matter if I stay in the hotel now? 100 percent immune with vaccination? No. https://t.co/g61WM8zAOh — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) June 17, 2021

