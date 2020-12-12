NFL Analyst Says Bills Rookie Will Shape Postseason Race

Having a big impact as a rookie can be difficult enough, but some first-year players make enough of an impact to shape the outcome of a postseason race. Earlier this week, Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass was named as one of those rookies.

On Thursday, NFL.com Senior Analyst Gil Brandt released a list of 12 rookies who have the ability to shape a team’s postseason race.

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers topped the list and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins, Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson, and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson rounded out the top five.

Bass came at the very end of the list at No. 12 and was the only special teams player to find themselves on the list. But through his first 12 games, the former Georgia Southern kicker has made a name for himself.

Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills, K

Drafted: Round 6, No. 188 overall Successfully completing the transition from college to the pros is a huge leap for kickers, but Tyler Bass has already been a major difference-maker for Buffalo. Bass made six field goals against the Jets in Week 7, comprising the entirety of the Bills’ scoring, and he’s 7-of-7 in field goals over the past three games. Things figure to get even more challenging for Bass as the season intensifies, but his ability to make kicks will be even more crucial as the weather turns colder in Orchard Park.

Etching His Name in the Buffalo Bills Record Books

The Bills’ 6th round pick in this year’s NFL draft has been nothing short of outstanding after a rough start to his NFL career.

After missing two field goals in his first NFL start, Bass has carved his name in the Buffalo Bills record books. With his 28-yard field goal against the San Francisco 49ers this past week on Monday Night Football, Bass improved his season points total to 104, which surpassed Pete Gogolak’s record of 102 for most points by a rookie/first-year player in Bills history. Gogolak set the record in 1964.

Tyler Bass knocks it through from 28 to put the Bills up 27-10. Bass now has 104 points this season, setting a new team record for the most points by a rookie/first-year player. Bass surpasses Pete Gogolak's 102 points in 1964. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) December 8, 2020

Bass tacked on an extra point later in the game at currently stands at 105 points on the season which is the 22nd most by any Bills player in a single season. Former Bills kicker Steve Christie holds the all-time Bills record for points in a season with 140 in 1998. He converted 41 extra points and made 33 of his 41 field goal attempts.

Bass also hasn’t missed a field goal or an extra point attempt in three games and he’s had quite a few big games as well.

When the Bills couldn’t find the end zone against the New York Jets in Week 7, Bass drilled six of his eight field goal attempts to lead Buffalo to an 18-10 win.

Against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10, Bass hit three field goals from beyond 50 yards, including a season-long 58-yarder as time expired in the first half.

Other Rookies Who Could Help Buffalo

Although they may not be included on Brandt’s list, the Bills have gotten a lot of production from their 2020 rookie class this season.

Rookie wider receiver Gabe Davis leads the Bills in touchdown catches with six and has played a crucial role during John Brown’s absence.

Running back Zack Moss has also been key as he and Devin Singletary have become a pair of complementary backs in the backfield. AJ Epenesa is also starting to see time on the defensive side of things and is starting to look stronger on the defensive side of the ball.

