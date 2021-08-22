NFL Hands out Punishment to Bills DE for Dangerous Quarterback Hit

Efe Obada’s low hit on Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle had already cost the Buffalo Bills a key turnover, and now it’s going to be even more expensive for the veteran defensive end.

The league handed down punishment for the hit, which was flagged as roughing the passer in last week’s 16-15 win over Detroit to open the preseason. The play was a black mark on an otherwise strong preseason for Obada, who is projected to make the final roster for the Bills.

A Costly Hit

As Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network tweeted, the league issued Obada a $6,944 fine for a low hit on Lions quarterback Tim Boyle in the third quarter of last week’s win. Obada had hit Boyle near the ankles on the play, wiping out an interception from Bills linebacker Andre Smith. The league has cracked down on low quarterback hits, which bring a higher risk of injury.

The play may not be enough to push Obada toward the roster bubble. Nick Wojton of USA Today’s Bills Wire projected that the defensive end, who signed a one-year deal with the Bills after three seasons with the Carolina Panthers, would make the final roster and noted he has been a “standout” through training camp. Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com had even higher praise. Back in the first full week of camp, Parrino noted that Obada was one of the best players overall.

“Obada has been one of the most consistent players on either side of the ball throughout camp and he got to show off his power on Tuesday,” Parrino wrote. “The best single pass rush rep of the day came from Obada, who put Brown in a blender before Allen was able to pitch it past the line of scrimmage to Zack Moss just in time. Obada combined with Vernon Butler earlier in practice to flush Mitch Trubisky out of the pocket on one of his early drop backs before taking off and running.”

More Fines Could Be Coming

There could be even more discipline coming for the Bills. In Saturday’s win over the Chicago Bears, Smith laid a similar hit on rookie quarterback Justin Fields. While Obada came in low on his hit on Boyle, Smith went high and knocked Fields’ helmet off, forcing a fumble on a play that was ultimately wiped out on a penalty.

Andre Smith just destroyed Justin Fields. Wow. (Fields got up after and is fine.) pic.twitter.com/TsG4NGPpQe — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) August 21, 2021

Afterward, Smith posted something of an apology to Bears fans, but also found some humor in the “wanted” posters that some had shared online.

Fields bounced back up quickly after the hit, and said after the game that he was only hurt by the helmet flying off his head.

“It didn’t really hurt, to be honest with you,” Fields said after the game, via NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk. “I think the one thing that hurt was my helmet coming off and hitting me in the eye. But the actual hit, it wasn’t that crazy.”

Like Obada, Smith is expected to make the final 53-man roster. He appeared in 12 games for the Bills last season and played an important role on special teams, forcing a fumble and making two tackles.

