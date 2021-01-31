NFL Hands Down Punishment for Bills from AFC Championship Scuffle

In his third-year in the NFL, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has found ways to suppress his emotions in the heat of a game.

In the past, that wasn’t the case. But, rather than showcase anger or frustration, Allen would press. He would try to push the football down the field or save a game with a superhero type play. He would try and will the Bills to a victory.

But, in the AFC Championship last Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, Allen let his anger and frustration get the best of him.

Late in the 4th quarter, with the Bills trailing the Chiefs 38-21, Josh Allen was brought down for a loss of 18 yards in the Bills backfield Kansas City’s Tanoh Kpassagnon. Late in the play, after the whistle was blown, Kansas City’s Alex Okafor came in and pushed Allen to the ground.

In response, while he laid on the ground, Allen tossed the football at Okafor’s head, which started off a skirmish. Allen, Okafor, and Bills’ offensive linemen Jon Feliciano and Dion Dawkins, who came in to protect Allen, were all given unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.

On Saturday, both Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero from NFL Network announced that all three Bills players were being fined for the scuffle that took place.

Rapoport reported that Feliciano and Dawkins were both being fined $10,000 for their unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. Pelissero reported that Allen was being fined $15,000 for his part in the scuffle.

Bills rookie kicker Tyler Bass converted a 51-yard field goal on the next play to put cut Kansas City’s lead to 14 points, but that was all the Bills could muster before the Chiefs punched their ticket to their second straight Super Bowl.

Allen Regretted his Actions Afterward

In terms of anger and spite, Allen has never been a player to let his emotions get ahold of him in that way, at least on the NFL level. At that point in the game, emotions were running high.

The Bills weren’t having any success on the offensive side of the ball. Allen had been held to 287 passing yards and two touchdowns, while also throwing an interception. He had also rushed for 88 yards and was averaging 12.6 yards per carry.

The game was also getting very physical and players on both sides of the ball were taking shots at each other. So, when it came down to it after the game, Allen said he regretted his actions about how the end of the game played out.

“The way it ended doesn’t sit right with me,” Allen said during his post-game video conference call. “How chippy and ticky-tack it got, I’m disappointed in myself that I let my emotions get to me there. That’s not how you’re supposed to play the game of football. All the other stuff, it is what it is, but I need to control what I can control … I don’t like playing that way. That’s on my conscience right now. It sucks. It sucks losing. It’s not a good feeling. I have to be a better leader for this team.”

Twitter Points Out Fineable Actions by Chiefs

While three Bills players received fines from the actions that took place at the end of the AFC Championship, Bills fans were quick to point out a few plays from the AFC Championship where the Chiefs got away with a few things. One of them became more apparent than others.

At some point in the game, Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones threw an apparent punch at Feliciano towards the end of a play.

"jOsH aLLen tHreW thE baLL aT oUR guy" Meanwhile. pic.twitter.com/EE7OD9RSWk — TJDMCR – BILLT IN 716 (@TJDMCR) January 25, 2021

