NFL Hands Down Punishment to Tyreek Hill for His Actions Against Bills

He didn’t draw a flag for a mid-touchdown-run celebration against the Buffalo Bills, but Tyreek Hill will now be taking a hit to his wallet for it.

The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver flashed his trademark peace sign toward Bills defenders as he was racing to a 64-yard touchdown that gave his team a lead with just over a minute remaining in the January 23 divisional round playoff game. The play drew some pushback but no flag for taunting, though the league is now handing down a different punishment to Hill.

The latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bills!

League Fines Hill for Celebration

As the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported, the league on Saturday handed down a $10,300 fine to Hill for the taunt. It was the second straight weekend that Hill drew a fine for a touchdown celebration, as the league also hit him with a $12,875 fine the previous week for using pom-poms to celebrate a 31-yard touchdown catch against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pelissero reported at the time.

There had already been some pushback during the week after officials failed to flag the play. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk pointed out that he disagrees with this season’s crackdown on taunting penalties, but recognized that Hill’s “blatant” infraction still should have been called.

“No flag was thrown for the obvious taunt. It should have been. The gesture is textbook taunting,” he wrote.

“It’s a simple concept. Enforce the rule consistently, or get rid of it.”

As others pointed out, the league appeared to have an inconsistent approach to Hill’s touchdown and taunt. Not only was it unflagged during the game, but the NFL also celebrated the play as one of the fastest runs of the week.

Hey @NFL, you can’t use a highlight of a player’s celebration across all of your platforms and then fine them for it days later #hypocrisy https://t.co/VWMDMVkYPC — Kyle Bock (@KyleBock) January 29, 2022