NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Could Join Another Bills’ Rival

Tom Brady tormented the Buffalo Bills for the better part of two decades, and after a two-year hiatus could be headed back to the AFC East.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk noted there is some chatter around the league that Brady could replace Tua Tagovailoa on the Miami Dolphins next season.

“Could he once again be in play for Miami?” Florio reported. “As one source with general knowledge of the various dynamics regarding all things Brady (a source who firmly believed Brady could land with the Dolphins back in 2020) put it recently, the possibility is ‘definitely on the table.’ ”

Brady had been connected to the Dolphins in the past, and other insiders believe it could happen next season.

Dolphins Seen as ‘Interesting’ Destination for Tom Brady

Florio isn’t the only insider who believes Brady could leave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next season and move a few hundred miles to the south. In an appearance on NBC Sports Boston’s “Patriots Pregame Live,” MMQB’s Albert Breer reported that Miami could be a logical destination for Brady.

He noted that Miami could be a logical next step for Brady given his family situation.

Will Tom Brady retire next season, or could he end up playing somewhere like Miami?@AlbertBreer, @M_Cassel16 & @tomecurran make their predictions Presented by @NissanUSA pic.twitter.com/9qH6c96Oy1 — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) January 1, 2023

“I do actually think his kids are a factor,” Breer said. “The fact that he’s got one kid in New York and two in Miami, he’s displaced from all three of them, I think that matters. That’s why the Miami situation is so interesting.

“He almost went there a couple years ago. He’s got a relationship with some people in that building: (Dolphins minority owner) Bruce Beal, (majority owner) Stephen Ross. The coach I think would be a great coach for him: Mike McDaniel, the kind of coach I think he’d have a good rapport with. And then you look at the talent there, the talent’s in place there too. So, geographically, Miami makes sense.”

Bills Have Dominated AFC East After Brady’s Departure

The landscape of the AFC East has changed dramatically since Brady left the Patriots following the 2019 season. Quarterback Josh Allen has led the Bills to three straight divisional titles, with the Bills going 15-3 against AFC East opponents over that time frame including 5-1 against the Patriots.

The Bills faced Tom Brady once during that time, 33-27 overtime win for the Buccaneers in Week 14 of the 2021-22 season. Both Brady and Allen threw for more than 300 yards and two touchdowns in the game.

Though they have played in different conferences for the last three seasons, Brady and Allen have managed to form a different type of rivalry. The two faced off in a televised golf match last year, with Allen pairing up with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brady playing with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Brady and Allen exchanged some trash talk both before and after the match. After Allen made a dig at Brady’s performance in the foursome, Brady responded by reminding Allen of their record on the football field.

Love this confidence after moving to 0-5 all time head to head. This is why Josh will succeed in this league! https://t.co/ZeE4fEsARc — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 23, 2022

“Love this confidence after moving to 0-5 all time head to head. This is why Josh will succeed in this league!” Brady tweeted.