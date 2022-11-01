Former Colts RB Tweets Message to Bills Mafia After Trade Announcement

While the Buffalo Bills (6-1) were scoping out the market for a new running back in the weeks leading up to the NFL’s trade deadline, it was unclear whether or not general manager Brandon Beane would pull the trigger on a big move.

However, just minutes before the clock expired on Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline on Tuesday, November 1, Beane finally landed his pass-catching running back, acquiring Nyheim Hines from the Indianapolis Colts. In exchange, Buffalo sent over running back Zack Moss and a conditional sixth-round pick in 2023.

Hines didn’t formally request a trade out of Indianapolis, per ESPN‘s Alaina Getzenberg and Stephen Holder. “Hines, sources said before the deadline, welcomed a potential trade — especially to a team like the Bills with a high-powered offense,” they reported, and it seems the 25-year-old is thrilled with the transaction.

A few hours after the trade was announced, the NC State alum shared a simple message on Twitter. Hines tweeted, “#BillsMafia… What’s up? 👀🌪.”

Bills Mafia, of course, is pumped to have Hines join the family. “LETS GOOO NYHEIMMM WELCOME TO THE 716,” one Bills fan responded, while another person wrote, “YOU HOMEBOY 💯 GLAD TO HAVE YOU. LETS RUN THIS CROWN 👑.”

One woman tweeted, “Welcome to the MAFIA!! Hold on tight, it’s going to be a crazy ride ♥️💙,” while another person wrote, “Hope you’re cool with playing a few more games than usual this season 😏 Welcome to Buffalo 🔥.”

Next up, the Bills face the New York Jets in Week 9, and Hines is expected to suit up for the AFC East showdown. ESPN’s Kimberely A. Martin tweeted on Tuesday, “Hines will be in Buffalo tonight, have his physical tomorrow, and if all goes according to plan, play Sunday vs the #Jets.”

Hines Also Sent a Heartfelt Goodbye Message to Indianapolis

Hines has spent the entirety of his career with the Colts, and before he celebrated joining the Bills, he made sure to send a message of gratitude to his former team. In 72 games with the Colts, Hines racked up 1,205 yards and 10 touchdowns on 300 rushes, along with 235 receptions for 1,725 yards and seven touchdowns.

Hines tweeted, “Thank you Colts Nation, my teammates, and the entire organization for the last 5 years. You all really took me in and will always be a part of my journey. I’m truly grateful 💙🌪.”

Thank you Colts Nation, my teammates, and the entire organization for the last 5 years. You all really took me in and will always be a part of my journey. I’m truly grateful 💙🌪 pic.twitter.com/Y1N8hjmjCl — Nyheim Hines (@TheNyNy7) November 1, 2022

Colts faithful wished him nothing but the best in response, as they seemed aware that Indianapolis never figured out the right way to capitalize on Hines’ speed and talent. One fan tweeted, “Heartbroken. Gonna miss you. They’ll love you up there, they know how to get their playmakers the ball,” while another person wrote, “I guess Buffalo is going to have to be my second team now. Will still be watching you ball out!”

NBC Indy Sports director Dave Calabro tweeted, “You are a true pro!!! We will miss you. Go win a ring!!!!!”

Hines Is a Clear Upgrade From Moss

Nyheim Hines has been targeted on 29% of his routes since entering the league in 2018, the 5th-highest rate in the NFL (min. 900 routes). Hines has averaged a career-high 2.2 yards per route this season (3rd among RB, min. 80 routes).#BillsMafia https://t.co/9iAoKdAXMp pic.twitter.com/oHIdAm3UIq — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 1, 2022

Thus far this season Moss earned a 58.7 overall grade from PFF, but earned 65.6 grade for receiving. In five game appearances, he’s recorded 17 rushes for 91 yards. Hines is a clear upgrade from Moss with a 63.9 offensive grade from PFF with a 74.7 receiving grade.

In seven games, Hines has rushed the ball 18 times for 36 yards and one touchdown along with 25 receptions for 188 yards — and he’s done it while Sam Ehlinger took over for Matt Ryan at quarterback. The former fourth-round pick from the 2018 NFL Draft also provides value on special teams. As a punt returner during his NFL career, Hines has averaged 11.8 yards on 73 returns with two touchdowns, per Fox 59‘s Mike Chappell.

The bulk of analysts and Bills Mafia were thrilled to see Buffalo trade for Hines. NFL reporter Dov Kleiman tweeted, “Hines is an ultimate receiving back for Buffalo, a receiving back with 4.38 wheels.”

“Great move by my @BuffaloBills!!” NFL Network’s Michael Robinson tweeted. “Getting MORE explosive with the @TheNyNy7 addition. Has returner ability too! Surround @JoshAllenQB with weapons!! Dude will have plenty of help come playoff time! 😤💪🏾💯.”