Bills Urged to Sign WR Odell Beckham Jr. Right Now: NFL Analyst

No one expected the Buffalo Bills to be sitting 5-3 on the season going into Week 10. The Bills were 14-point favorites to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, but lost 9-6, an inexplicable defeat to one of the worst teams in the entire NFL.

While a team loss is never just one person’s fault, the Bills’ offensive line is falling apart at the seams. On Wednesday, however, NBC Sports Chris Simms offered up a suggestion that he believes would bolster the team’s ability to score, to sign Odell Beckham Jr. as soon as possible.

Beckham, who after breaking up with the Cleveland Browns on Friday, officially cleared waivers to become a free agent on Tuesday. Sources told ESPN‘s Adam Schefter that he wants to join a Super Bowl-caliber team.

On Wednesday, NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms tweeted, “If I’m the Bills, I would sign Odell Beckham, Jr. right now. All season they’ve needed a legit #2 weapon. No one on their team other than Stefon Diggs can win 1-on-1s.”

Thus far this season, Beckham, 29, has tallied 17 catches for 232 yards and zero touchdowns. If the three-time Pro-Bowler is looking for a team with a nearly guaranteed ticket to the postseason, Buffalo absolutely fits that bill.

If the Bills come back in spectacular fashion on Sunday, defeating the New York Jets to retain one of the top spots in the AFC, Beckham may seriously start considering a move to Buffalo.

The Bills Would Need to Clear Some Cap Space to Sign Beckham

Our friends at @betonline_ag just posted odds for Odell Beckham Jr's next team. Top 5: Raiders – 7/2

Ravens – 4/1#Saints – 9/2

Bills – 5/1

Patriots – 5/1 — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) November 4, 2021

Adding Beckham to the roster means the Bills need to have $7.25 million to cover his salary for the rest of the season. The Bills have “just a shade over $4 million in salary cap space available,” The Buffalo News reported on October 29, but if general manager Brandon Beane really wants to add Beckham to the roster, he’ll like find a way to shuffle some money around.

As for where Beckham ultimately lands, the site BetOnline.ag pegged the Bills as the fourth most-likely option, behind the Las Vegas Raiders, Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints.

While Beckham’s not-so-stellar reputation will likely be a deterrent for many teams, the Bills have proved they can turn a player’s attitude around.

Stefon Diggs understands why he caught the reputation as a bad teammate on way out of Minnesota. He looked at the #Bills as a fresh start. "When I get there I'll show them who I am and we'll go from there." Now, for the 1st time ever – – HS, college, pros – – he's a captain. pic.twitter.com/b1r9pQvUiC — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) September 7, 2021

When the Bills scooped up Stefon Diggs from the Vikings, he was considered a locker room cancer. Now, he’s one of Buffalo’s team captains, a position voted on by his teammates.

If Beckham is truly looking for a fresh start with a team that’s a shoo-in for the postseason, Buffalo may be the perfect place.

McDermott Promised That ‘Adjustments are Being Made’ Before Week 10

Head coach Sean McDermott called out every position on both offense and defense to step it up before facing the Jets on Sunday.

The Bills (5-3) haven’t lost two games in a row since 2019, Bills Wire reported, and McDermott wants to make sure that doesn’t happen.

“I believe that you make the adjustments that need to be made, you have the conversations that need to be had and you don’t ignore some of those rocks that are in our shoe right now,” McDermott said. “And so you figure out what those things are, you address them directly and you make adjustments for the betterment of the team.”

