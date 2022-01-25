Bills Sign Legendary West Coast Rapper’s Son to Futures Contract

While the heartbreaking pain from the Buffalo Bills playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs has barely begun to dissipate, the franchise is not sitting around feeling sorry for themselves. Head coach Sean McDermott is already restructuring for next season, and he’s starting with the backfield.

On Tuesday, January 25, just two days after the Bills’ Super Bowl dreams came abrupt end at Arrowhead Stadium, Buffalo announced they were signing cornerback Olaijah Griffin to a two-year futures contract. If the undrafted USC alum’s face looks familiar, it’s because his father is notorious West Coast rapper Warren G, who’s Dr. Dre’s stepbrother.

The “Regulate” rapper is incredibly proud of his son’s football career. Warren G tweeted after the Bills initially signed Griffin in March 2021, “im rooting for my son to come there and make the team and ad value to the mafia success. He is a true baller and built his own stage for himself. I’m just a dad supporting my Son. #bills #regulators.”

Warren G, who has four children with his wife, Tenille Griffin, regularly posts about his son’s progress in the NFL on his social media channels. It’s safe to say that the G-Funk pioneer is an official member of Bills Magia.

While the 22-year-old defensive lineman spent the entirety of the 2021 NFL season on the team’s practice squad, with a Futures contract, he is guaranteed a spot on the Bills 53-man roster next season. The difference between a futures contract and a normal player contract is that the former takes effect on the first day of the new league year, and the latter takes effect immediately.

After Going Undrafted Last Year, Griffin Said He Had a ‘Chip on His Shoulder’

Griffin, who spent three seasons with the Trojans before entering the 2021 Draft, finished his collegiate career with 67 tackles, 13 pass deflections, zero sacks, and one interception, per Sports Illustrated.

“I have a big chip on my shoulder because my dream was to make it to the NFL, but my dream was also to hear my name being called,” Griffin said after going undrafted.

However, getting scooped up by the Bills offered the West Coast-native a second chance. “It’s cool to get a new experience,” Griffin said, per Bills Wire. “I’ve been in California all my life, so it’s kind of good to just move across the country and get a whole new experience.”

Griffin can now make himself at home in Buffalo. According to Sportrac.com, his two-year contract is worth $1,575,000.

The Bills Signed 9 Other Players to Futures Contracts

The day before the Bills locked in Griffin, they announced that they were signing nine other players to future contracts. Like Griffin’s deal, these players’ contracts won’t kick in until 2022 NFL season officially starts:

Defensive tackle Brandin Bryant

Offensive lineman Jacob Capra

Wide receiver Tanner Gentry

Linebacker Joe Giles-Harris

Cornerback Tim Harris

Wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins

Defensive end Mike Love

Cornerback Nick McCloud

Tight end Quintin Morris

Safety Josh Thomas

