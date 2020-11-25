‘This Was His Guy’: Former Bills GM Says Owner Wanted Patrick Mahomes

Since joining the Buffalo Bills in 2018 Josh Allen has been infectious.

From his attitude and leadership ability to his roller-coaster type style of play that could have you screaming in celebration after one play and asking yourself “Why did he just do that?” on the next.

If anything is for certain, Josh Allen has become the centerpiece of Buffalo’s success over the past two years as the Bills are 7-3 heading into Week 12 of the 2020 season.

But just for a second imagine if Josh Allen never landed in Buffalo. Imagine if the year before, in the 2017 draft, the Buffalo Bills drafted a certain quarterback that has taken the league by storm.

Imagine if the Buffalo Bills drafted Patrick Mahomes.

Now, I say imagine because in a recent article by Tyler Dunne from Go Long with Tyler Dunne, former Buffalo Bills GM Doug Whaley said Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula absolutely loved Patrick Mahomes and the Bills were on the verge of drafting him.

“This was his guy,” Whaley said in Part I of the article that was published on Wednesday. “This was the guy he thought could define him as an owner and go back to the glory days of the Bills with Jim Kelly. So he’s like, ‘This is our next Jim Kelly.’”

According to the article, after watching Mahomes workout in Lubbock, TX leading up to the draft, Whaley’s right-hand man Jim Monos said that no one had “Top 10 conviction” on Mahomes “other than Terry.” Monos said that he was adamant that no one was high on Mahomes and no one considered him a “can’t miss guy.”

So, the Bills traded with the Kansas City Chiefs in the draft and dropped back from No. 10 to No. 27 in hopes that Mahomes would drop and they would end up with two 1st round picks the following year. But, they did give Pegula one last opportunity, as the owner, to make the decision.

“I said, ‘Hey, Terry,’” Whaley said in the article, “‘this is your team. If you want the guy, you take him. It’s not going to be a bad pick. You’re the owner.’ I looked him in the eye in front of coach and in front of Jim and in front of Kim — ‘This is your team. If you really want the guy, get him.’ We’ll be able to get him at 10 for sure. Now, I do believe we can drop down and get an extra pick and be able to get him at 27 but, worst-case scenario, I have two first-round picks to be able to take our choice of quarterbacks next year.

“Talent-wise, he’s definitely worthy of it. I think we all recognized the talent. Let’s put it this way: If Rex was our head coach, we would’ve most definitely had Mahomes. I’m pretty sure. There wouldn’t have been the excuse of, ‘We need that impact player to help us right now.’ It would’ve been a different discussion.”

The Chiefs ended up selecting Mahomes with that pick, the Bills selected cornerback Tre’Davious White, who has become a staple in the Bills secondary, out of LSU and picked Allen with a top 10 pick the following year.

What Could’ve Been

Although they didn’t get Mahomes, the Bills still got their guy in Allen and he’s become what everyone hoped he would and that goes well beyond the field as he’s become a staple in the community.

But, the question always needs to be asked. What could’ve happened with Patrick Mahomes if he was in Buffalo? Would they have won the Super Bowl last season? Highly unlikely. Mahomes has benefitted from what he has around him in Kansas City. A Hall of Fame coach, in Andy Reid, a young and innovative offensive coordinator in Eric Bieniemy, and the type of athletic talent that not many teams in the league have.

Mahomes is pretty special though too.

In four years in the league, Mahomes has passed for 12,447 yards, 103 touchdowns, and has only thrown 20 interceptions on 1,473 pass attempts. He’s set the league on fire with no-look passes, underneath passes, side-arm passes. The type of plays that he’s been able to pull off has been utterly jaw-dropping.

Jaw-dropping enough to sign a 10 year, $450 million contract that could allow him to earn over $500 million over the course of his career.

What Has Been

The Bills don’t have a Super Bowl and they don’t have an MVP quarterback.

But, they could someday.

Josh Allen has shown his potential through the first three years of his career and he’s improved during each one. He’s thrown for 8,034 yards and 51 touchdowns. He’s rushed for 1,420 yards and 22 touchdowns. But most importantly he’s improved each and every year as he crossed off things to work on each offseason.

He’s been knocked for his accuracy most often, but he’s recorded a 68.4% completion percentage this season compared to his 52.8% mark as a rookie. He’s cut down his interception numbers, and he’s on track for a career-best season in what some have considered an MVP type of year.

He’s still growing too.

With arguably the best receiving core in the NFL around him and an offensive mastermind in Brian Daboll in the booth, the sky is the limit for Allen.

Yea, the Bills missed out on Mahomes, but they got a pretty good consolation prize in the current face of their franchise and his teammates know it too.

“In a bar fight,” center Mitch Morse said during the article, “You want to bring Josh Allen because you know he’ll go to battle with you. That’s infectious.”

