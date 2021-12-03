Patriots Coach Plans to Terrorize Bills’ QB Josh Allen in Week 13

The Buffalo Bills (7-4) are facing what’s arguably the most important game of the regular season when they take on the New England Patriots (8-4) on Monday Night Football, as it’s their big chance to usurp the top spot in the AFC East.

If the Patriots win and improve to 9-4, they’ll have a two-game cushion as the division leaders before they head into their bye week. Bill Belichick’s team will do everything they can to nab that advantage, and New England’s inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo has a plan to take down Buffalo’s star quarterback, Josh Allen.

Not only does Allen have a long list of formidable receivers to catch his long passes, but he’s also a beast running the ball himself. The 25-year-old quarterback ranks second on the team in rushing yards, averaging 7.71 yards-per-attempt. Thus far this season, Allen has personally picked up 17 first downs on 24 third-down attempts, per Patriots Wire.

Josh Allen is one of the best on the run throwers I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/5zOSmpEbDA — Jac Collinsworth (@JacCollinsworth) October 19, 2021

It’s safe to say that Mayo is not sleeping on Allen’s versatile skills, and is planning to literally send the entire Patriots’ defensive line to clobber the franchise star.

“It’s tough anytime you have a big, fast, strong guy that can run and also has a cannon for an arm, he definitely poses a threat to the defense,” said Mayo. “I wish I could sit here and say that one person could stop him but honestly, I haven’t seen anyone do it yet. It’s going to take all 11 guys on the field as well as a good game plan to keep this guy contained in the pocket.”

Hopefully, the Bills’ offense line can step up and protect their quarterback from getting completely clobbered.

Belichick Also Has Allen at the Forefront of His Mind

With the hype and importance leading up to the Patriots vs. Bills primetime matchup, it’s easy to imagine a poster of Allen in the center of a dartboard hanging in Belichick’s office.

While speaking to the media on Wednesday, Belichick admitted he’s been studying Allen since he first joined the NFL, and noted how impressive the quarterback’s exponential improvement has been each year.

“Offensively, it really starts with Allen, he can do it all,” said Belichick on Wednesday morning. “His improvement has just been tremendous. Where it was three years ago, completion percentage, passer rating, decision making, production, it has just gone [up]. It’s risen at a really remarkable rate. It’s just remarkable how good he has become.”

Patriots QB Is Excited to Play in Enemy Territory

The Bills have home-field advantage in Week 13, which means Patriots players are prepared for a very loud and very passionate crowd of fans to be very loud.

Rookie quarterback Mac Jones said he’s actually excited to play at Orchard Park on Monday night.

“They bring a lot of energy, and they have a great fanbase,” said Jones. “They love football. It’s two great franchises going against each other. A lot of football history. This game coming up, like I said, both teams are going to be excited, and there’s going to be energy, so we’ve just got to be ready to go.”

