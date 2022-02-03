Bills Hiring 36-Year-Old Minnesota Vikings’ Offensive Line Coach: Report

Over the past few weeks, the New York Giants have poached several members from the Buffalo Bills‘ staff, which has left general Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott scrambling to fill multiple positions for the 2022 NFL season.

After the Bills announced former quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey would take over as offensive coordinator, they are expected to hire Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady to take over Dorsey’s former role, per NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

On February 3, ESPN’s Courtney Cronin reported that the Bills have found a new offensive lineman coach. Cronin tweeted, “The Buffalo Bills are expected to hire Vikings offensive line coach Phil Rauscher, per source. Rauscher was one of several Minnesota coaches that were given permission to explore other coaching opportunities, along with Klint Kubiak, Andrew Janocko & Ryan Ficken.”

Cronin’s report was seconded by SB Nation’s Bruce Nolan. “#Bills new OL coach Phil Rauscher was put in a rough spot following the sudden change with previous OL coach Rick Dennison in 2021 due to COVID-19 protocols,” Nolan tweeted on Thursday. “Previous AOL coach who got thrust into the role. 36 years old. Buffalo betting on upside with youth there.”

Rauscher was a backup offensive lineman at UCLA before a neck injury forced him into early retirement, as reported by Star Tribune. Afterward, he became an assistant coach for his alma mater.

New OL coach Phil Rauscher, promoted from asst OL coach the other day… pic.twitter.com/aH5oJwZyWO — John Keim (@john_keim) October 11, 2019

In 2020, Rauscher was hired by the Vikings as an assistant offensive line coach, and was elevated to offensive line coach for the 2021 NFL season.

NFL Network Insider Tweeted the Bills Have Not Made an Official Decision on Rauscher

New Bills OLine coach Phil Rauscher just looks like a OL coach kind of guy. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/PSU0UAq3jP — Aaron Quinn (@AaronQuinn716) February 3, 2022

While numerous reports have Rauscher as the Bills’ new hire, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero begs to differ.

Pelissero tweeted on Thursday, “The #Bills have interviewed several candidates for offensive line coach, including George Warhop, Phil Rauscher and Ryan Wendell, per sources. No decision yet for an important role under newly promoted OC Ken Dorsey.”

"We emphasize both. If you screw up, we're going to let you know. If you do a good job, we're going to let you know." – Phil Rauscher pic.twitter.com/ga5VdOiWjm — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) August 6, 2021

If the Bills decide to officially hire Rauscher, the Vikings coaching staff, much like Buffalo’s, will be in line for a major overhaul. Minnesota’s former offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak is now the Denver Broncos quarterback coach, special teams coordinator Ryan Ficken was hired by the Los Angeles Chargers, and quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko is joining the Chicago Bears coaching staff.

As for the Vikings’ new head coach, they are expected to hire the Rams’ offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, as reported by NFL.com, but the official announcement can’t happen until after Los Angeles takes on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

The Giants Poached 4 Members of the Bills’ Staff

This is the best thing to ever happen to Daniel Jones (probably) https://t.co/chSU7Ie1Af — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) January 29, 2022

It’s almost as if the Giants weren’t aware that they could hiring coaches from other teams than the Bills. But after the franchise hired Bills’ top executive, Joe Schoen, as their new general manager, the dominoes started to fall.

With Schoen at the helm, the Giants hired ex-Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as the team’s new head coach, Brendan Johnson as their offensive line coach, and assistant quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney.

It's a critical season ahead for Daniel Jones and here's who the Giants have surrounded him with coaching-wise: – Brian Daboll: OC for Buffalo's dominant offense

– Mike Kafka: Patrick Mahomes' position coach

– Shea Tierney: Josh Allen called him Bills "most underpaid" employee — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 3, 2022

