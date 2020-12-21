Sean McDermott Delivers Positive News About Stefon Diggs

Towards the end of their matchup with the Denver Broncos on Saturday, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs was carted back to the locker room with an apparent foot injury.

Shortly after going back to the locker room, Diggs came back out on to the sideline and was hobbling around with his teammates as they celebrated their AFC East division title. Diggs also had one of the biggest games of his season with 11 catches and 147 receiving yards. But, all eyes were on Diggs and his injury at the end of the game.

so stefon diggs is ok right — 🦬 𝔻𝕠𝕞𝕚𝕟𝕚𝕔 (11-3) 🦬 (@ChurchOfAllen) December 20, 2020

NOOOOOOO NOT STEFON DIGGS. PLEASE BE OKAY #BUFvsDEN — Bailey (@baileycaulkins) December 20, 2020

Shortly after the game, Kim Jones from NFL Network reported that Diggs’ believed to be foot injury, wasn’t serious and it wouldn’t affect his availability moving forward.

My understanding re: Stefon Diggs. #Bills believe foot injury is not serious. And that it will not affect his availability going forward.

An apparent sigh of relief for #Bills fans. — Kim Jones (@KimJonesSports) December 20, 2020

Now, after a report like that, Bills fans could take a breath, but Bills head coach Sean McDermott took it another step further on Monday when he spoke with the media. He said the Bills wouldn’t practice till Wednesday, so he won’t have anything concrete until then, but he did say that it wasn’t anything too worrisome.

“The reports I’ve gotten to this point are not overly worrisome in particular with Stef and the other guys in that classification with nicks and some bumps and bruises and sore,” McDermott said during a video conference call. “I don’t have great clarity yet though.”

An injury to Diggs this late in the season wouldn’t be great for the Bills as he’s been their top target and producer. But, with their playoff spot locked up, the Bills also have a little wiggle room when it comes to their overall health towards the end of the season.

Follow the Heavy on Bills Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Diggs Is Having a Career Year

Since joining the Bills this offseason, Diggs has turned into one of the best wide receivers in the league.

He’s currently racked up a career-high 1,314 receiving yards and five touchdowns on a league-high 111 receptions, which is also a single-season record for the Bills. He’s been crucial for the Bills all season long as their offense has skyrocketed to the top of the NFL.

He’s averaging 93.9 yards per game this season, which is also a career-high, as the Bills enter their final two games of the regular season.

He’s topped the 100-yard receiving mark six times this season and has tallied at least 10 catches and 130 yards in the past two games. He also needs just 54 receiving yards to pass Eric Moulds’ single-season receiving record of 1,368 yards.

Other Injuries from Saturday

Towards the end of the game on Saturday, a few players suffered a few bumps and bruises, but like Diggs, McDermott said there wasn’t anything that was overly worrisome.

It was reported that A.J. Epenesa (head) and Vernon Butler (ankle) both suffered injuries late in the game on Saturday. Butler returned to the game late. Cornerbacks Tre’Davious White (stinger) and Levi Wallace (ankle) also suffered a few injuries on Saturday but were able to lay through them late.

Injury Updates: -CB Tre'Davious White is questionable to return (stinger) -CB Levi Wallace is probable to return (ankle) — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) December 20, 2020

Injury Updates: -57. Epenesa. Being evaluated for head injury. -14. Diggs. Foot. Being taken in locker room. -94. Butler. Ankle. Back in. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) December 20, 2020

Two more injuries to watch were that of special teams returner Andre Roberts and tackle Daryl Williams. Roberts was hurt enough on Saturday that Micah Hyde returned punts for a portion of the game and Williams only played in 60% of the offensive snaps.

READ NEXT