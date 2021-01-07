Recent Practice Reports Bode Well For Cole Beasley and Stefon Diggs

According to photos and videos from Buffalo Bills practice on Thursday, Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley seem to be doing quite well as they both look to return from injuries in time for their Wild Card matchup against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

The Bills practiced outside on Thursday, which members of the media are allowed to attend, and several photos and video appeared on social media of both Beasley (knee) and Diggs (oblique) going through stretches and other activities.

One video on Twitter even caught the Bills having a dance session during practice. . In a tweet from WKBW Sports Director Matthew Bove, Diggs is seeing joining the group that was dancing as he hops through the screen. Quarterback Josh Allen was also showing off some vicious dance moves in the video as well.

Think this team is staying loose? Here's the #Bills dancing to "Can't Touch This" at practice 😂 pic.twitter.com/PIAdTS1lcf — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) January 7, 2021

Early on in practice, WGR550 reporter Sal Capaccio shared a video of Diggs and Beasley both going through stretches. Beasley appears to be moving fluidly during the video, cutting back and forth and sliding side to side, but when Bills coach Sean McDermott met the media before practice, he said he wasn’t sure about either player’s game status for Saturday.

Here’s 20 seconds of video of both Cole Beasley and Stefon Diggs at practice. pic.twitter.com/eiEcDyubLa — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) January 7, 2021

“I’m still not sure, so we’ll just have to wait and see,” McDermott said during his video conference call on Thursday. “I can tell you the same about Diggs, so we’ll see where that is as well.”

On Wednesday, Diggs met with the media and said that he was fine and added “Don’t believe everything you read.” But the talented wideout later appeared on the injury report again and did not practice during Buffalo’s first practice of the week. Although McDermott understood where Diggs was coming from he said there’s also a need to be worried.

“I appreciate where he is coming from but at the end of the day I am always concerned when guys are in the training room, no matter who it is,” McDermott said during his video conference call.

Although there’s nothing official yet, it seems as though both Beasley and Diggs may be good to go for Saturday.

Diggs Finished the Regular Season as NFL’s Top Receiver

In his first year in Buffalo, Diggs has had one of the best seasons of his career and he also finished the season as the best receiver in the NFL. He became the first Bill to lead the league in both receptions and yards in a single season.

With his seven-catch, 76-yard performance in the first half of Buffalo’s matchup with the Miami Dolphins, Diggs finished the season with 127 catches for 1,535 yards and eight touchdowns. He registered seven games with 100 yards or more and also caught three touchdowns against the New England Patriots in their second to last regular season game.

As the season went on it seems like Diggs got even better too, as he registered at least nine catches and 130 yards in three of Buffalo’s final four games.

Beasley Will Be Crucial For Saturday’s Matchup

Although Buffalo’s offense did well without Beasley against the Dolphins, scoring their second-highest point total in team history, Allen and the Bills will need Beasley throughout the playoffs.

He’s a catalyst in the offense and has been having one of the best seasons in his career. He’s finished with career-highs in both receptions (82) and receiving yards (967). He’s also caught four touchdowns and recorded five games with 100 or more receiving yards.

He had one of his biggest games against the San Francisco 49ers when he caught nine passes for 130 yards and a touchdown.

