Bills Punter Ripped Apart on Twitter: ‘Absolute Train Wreck’

The Buffalo Bills can clinch the AFC East division title for the second consecutive year with a win over the New York Jets on Sunday, but the team’s punter, Matt Haack, has been doing everything but help lead the team to victory.
After three shanked punts before halftime, Bills fans and analysts blew up Twitter with angry remarks concerning Haack’s miserable performance thus far. The Bills were only up 13-7 at the half, which made Haack’s awful kicks all the more worrisome.
“I would like Matt Haack to go back to not punting please,” USA Today’s Bradley Gelber tweeted, referencing the fact that Haack hasn’t punted in over two weeks since the Bills offense was so dominant in both Weeks 16 and 17.
WGR 550’s Nate Geary also looked back fondly on the previous games where Haack didn’t need to punt. “The last few weeks with the Bills not punting, we all forgot what an absolute train wreck Matt Haack is,” Geary tweeted.
Hopefully, things turn around in the second half, or quarterback Josh Allen keeps the offense running so the Haack’s services are no longer needed.
During the Bills win over the New England Patriots, they became the first team to not punt in a game against a team coached by Bill Belichick. The following week, during the Bills’ 29-15 over Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo again did not punt.
Bills Wire reporter Nick Wojton noted earlier this week, “It’s the first time since the 2004 Pittsburgh Steelers that a team has not punted in back-to-back games.”
Fans Want Haack Fired Immediately
While it’s cold and rainy in Orchard Part on Sunday, Bills fans still couldn’t believe how bad Haack was playing, and called for him to be fired immediately.
The Bills signed the 26-year-old punter to a three-year, $5.5 million dollar deal on March 17, 2021. “With incentives, it can reach up to $7 million,” per Bills Wire. But if it was up to the fans, his contract would be terminated as soon as possible
“Matt Haack needs to go ASAP,” one fan account tweeted. “I don’t even care about the wind this is God awful and inexcusable.”
Another fan wrote, “Make matt haack find his own way home. i know they’re playing in buffalo, but hide his car keys or something.”
The only people enjoying Haack’s dreadful performance were the Jets and their fans.
The Bills Can Earn the No. 3 Seed With a Win Against the Jets
In addition to being crowned the AFC East title champions with a win over the Jets, after the Cincinnati Bengals lost to the Cleveland Browns earlier on Sunday, the Bills can move all the way up to the No. 3 seed with a victory in Week 18.
While Bills were 16-point favorites to beat the Jets on Sunday, there is one historic statistic that’s a little bothersome for the Bills. While playing at home is typically seen as an advantage, the last time Buffalo clinched the division in Orchard Park was on December 17, 1995.
Hopefully, Allen and the Bills can turn things around in the second half, and put on a performance that mirrors how they played during the past two weeks.
