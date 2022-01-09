Bills Punter Ripped Apart on Twitter: ‘Absolute Train Wreck’

The Buffalo Bills can clinch the AFC East division title for the second consecutive year with a win over the New York Jets on Sunday, but the team’s punter, Matt Haack, has been doing everything but help lead the team to victory.

After three shanked punts before halftime, Bills fans and analysts blew up Twitter with angry remarks concerning Haack’s miserable performance thus far. The Bills were only up 13-7 at the half, which made Haack’s awful kicks all the more worrisome.

“I would like Matt Haack to go back to not punting please,” USA Today’s Bradley Gelber tweeted, referencing the fact that Haack hasn’t punted in over two weeks since the Bills offense was so dominant in both Weeks 16 and 17.

WGR 550’s Nate Geary also looked back fondly on the previous games where Haack didn’t need to punt. “The last few weeks with the Bills not punting, we all forgot what an absolute train wreck Matt Haack is,” Geary tweeted.

Matt Haack has punted three times today and shanked every one — Brian (@BrianMC630) January 9, 2022

HALFTIME, #Bills 13, Jets 7.

– Offense found a little rhythm late after falling asleep most of the second quarter.

– One defensive breakdown, but I think they'll be fine on that side of the ball in the second half.

– Matt Haack. Woof. — Jay Skurski (@JaySkurski) January 9, 2022

Hopefully, things turn around in the second half, or quarterback Josh Allen keeps the offense running so the Haack’s services are no longer needed.

During the Bills win over the New England Patriots, they became the first team to not punt in a game against a team coached by Bill Belichick. The following week, during the Bills’ 29-15 over Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo again did not punt.

Bills Wire reporter Nick Wojton noted earlier this week, “It’s the first time since the 2004 Pittsburgh Steelers that a team has not punted in back-to-back games.”

Fans Want Haack Fired Immediately

Cutting Matt Haack this offseason would create $700K dead cap and create $1.2M cap space https://t.co/5oS94adCUo — Greg Cover 1 🏈 (@GregTompsett) January 9, 2022

While it’s cold and rainy in Orchard Part on Sunday, Bills fans still couldn’t believe how bad Haack was playing, and called for him to be fired immediately.

The Bills signed the 26-year-old punter to a three-year, $5.5 million dollar deal on March 17, 2021. “With incentives, it can reach up to $7 million,” per Bills Wire. But if it was up to the fans, his contract would be terminated as soon as possible

Matt Haack has been awful on 3 punts today. It's windy but sheesh. — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) January 9, 2022

I'll take the occasional holding woes. Get Matt Haack off of the Bills — Kevin (@KevinMassare) January 9, 2022

“Matt Haack needs to go ASAP,” one fan account tweeted. “I don’t even care about the wind this is God awful and inexcusable.”

Matt Haack walking back to the sidelines after getting a redo on his shanked punt and it results in 21 yards. pic.twitter.com/61tnxPMuud — Dennard Jackson (@DennardJackson) January 9, 2022

Another fan wrote, “Make matt haack find his own way home. i know they’re playing in buffalo, but hide his car keys or something.”

And a bronx cheer as Matt Haack actually lifts a punt into the air. 49 yard touchback never been so welcomed.#Bills — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) January 9, 2022

The only people enjoying Haack’s dreadful performance were the Jets and their fans.

The Bills Can Earn the No. 3 Seed With a Win Against the Jets

In addition to being crowned the AFC East title champions with a win over the Jets, after the Cincinnati Bengals lost to the Cleveland Browns earlier on Sunday, the Bills can move all the way up to the No. 3 seed with a victory in Week 18.

The #Bengals have lost to the #Browns.#Bills win and they will be the 3 seed in the AFC playoffs. — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) January 9, 2022

While Bills were 16-point favorites to beat the Jets on Sunday, there is one historic statistic that’s a little bothersome for the Bills. While playing at home is typically seen as an advantage, the last time Buffalo clinched the division in Orchard Park was on December 17, 1995.

Hopefully, Allen and the Bills can turn things around in the second half, and put on a performance that mirrors how they played during the past two weeks.

READ NEXT: Bills Twitter Slams New England Patriots After ‘Let’s Go Jets’ Tweet