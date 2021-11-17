NY Jets Sign Bills’ Practice Squad Cornerback to Active Roster

The Bills selected cornerback Rachad Wildgoose in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft, but his time in Buffalo abruptly came to an end on Tuesday, November 16.

Wildgoose, 21, who was part of the Bills’ practice squad terminated his contract with Buffalo to join the New York Jets, who signed the Wisconsin alum to their active roster. The 5-foot-10, 191-pound cornerback is now on the path to making his NFL debut, except it will not be with the team that initially drafted him.

Instead, Wildgoose is going to enter his first regular-season NFL with the Jets, a team the Bills absolutely dominated with a 45-17 victory in Week 10. The Jets (2-7) are also a team with little chance of making the postseason, as they currently sit in last place in the AFC East.

After Jets’ cornerback Brandin Echols was placed on injured reserve, New York will be looking for Wildgoose to fill his shoes.

During his Pro Day, Wildgoose completed a 4.41-second 40-yard dash, ranking fifth among cornerbacks looking to get drafted in 2021, as reported by Bills Wire. During his three seasons at Wisconsin, Wildgoose tallied 44 tackles, 15 passes defended, and one interception in 25 games.

Bills Signed Former Cowboys Pass Rusher to the Practice Squad

Like the Jets, the Bills are also making moves to make up for injured players or those that have been placed on COVID reserve, like defensive tackle Star Lotulelei. On Tuesday, November 16, Bills sideline reporter Sal Capaccio confirmed on Twitter that the Bills were siging defensive tackle Eli Ankou to the practice squad.

“With Star Lotulelei on the Covid list, Ankou is a big body option. 6-3, 325 lb. Spent time with Bills in training camp,” Carpaccio tweeted.

The 27-year-old defensive player is already familiar with the Bills style of play after spending time with the team in training camp. He was initially signed to the team on June 22 but was cut on August 15.

Prior to that, Ankou has jumped around the league since going undrafted out of UCLA in 2014. Ankou was initially signed by the Houston Texans before getting picked up off of waivers by the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he stayed for two seasons. He’s also spent time with the Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts, and the Dallas Cowboys, the latter of which he appeared in seven games last season, tallying five tackles.

Before signing with the Bills, Ankou was a member of the Tennessee Titans practice squad. He was elevated for the Halloween game against the Colts, where he recorded three tackles.

Bills Face the Colts in Week 11

The Bills are looking to keep the momentum going after a successful win against the Jets, and are preparing to host the Indianapolis Colt (5-5) at home on Sunday. While the Bills are 6.5-point favorites to win in Week 11, no victory is ever guaranteed.

Pro Football Network‘s Ben Rolfe wrote of the Colts vs. Bills matchup, “This game will reveal a lot about these two teams. No team has benefited more than the Bills from a weak schedule, but the Colts are lacking victories against any teams of substance. The winner of this game will be in a strong position to make a second-half run, but the loser will be left with some pressing questions to answer.”

