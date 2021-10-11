Bills Vs. Chiefs Rain Delay: Photos & Video From Arrowhead Go Viral

The anticipation was high for the AFC Championship rematch between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football, however, inclement weather brought the game to a full stop at halftime.

After the first half, the Bills were losing to the Chiefs 24-31, and then a rain delay kept all the players and staff waiting in the locker room for over an hour. During the waiting period, photos and videos from inside Arrowhead Stadium filled Twitter, reveals what players and staff were doing while waiting for the rain and lightning to lift.

Numerous Bills’ players took refuge in the tunnels, which made sense after reading USA Today reporter Brady Gelber’s tweet: “NBC spoke to Sean McDermott just now who said the visiting locker room is very small and hot. McDermott offered to turn the radio on for the guys, but they declined. Are all business. Just calm and eating sandwiches.”

Guessing this isn't a great sign.

Some of #Bills just chilling in the tunnel.

Some of #Bills just chilling in the tunnel.

Waiting like the rest of us.

Crowd in the tunnel getting bigger.

Crowd in the tunnel getting bigger.

Nothing else to do.

On the plus side, one person tweeted that the extended break “was good practice for the Super Bowl,” as the halftime show is typically longer than at a usual regular-season game.

After one hour and ten minutes, the players were finally able to return to the field and resume the game.

The Bulk of the Fans Left the Stadium During the Weather Delay

Not sure you can see but it's ridiculous

“Based on the view of the parking lot here at Arrowhead Stadium, it would appear many, many fans are leaving for the night,” Kansas City Star’s Sam McDowell tweeted.

“Plenty of smart people are just leaving and going home at this point,” Bills reporter Sal Maiorana tweeted. So I guess that’s good for the Bills if this damn game ever re-starts.

Hundreds of Bills Fans Showed Up at Arrowhead Stadium for the Primetime Matchup

While quarterback Josh Allen and company are expecting to enter a hostile environment at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, October 10, one rookie is making sure there will be some friendly faces in attendance.

Offensive lineman Spencer Brown, whom the Bills drafted in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, revealed to the media on Thursday that there will be anywhere from 200 to 300 fans from his hometown traveling to the game this weekend.

Brown, who’s from Lenox, Iowa, a town of fewer than 1,500 people, is both thrilled and humbled that so many people are driving over two hours to cheer him and the Bills on against the Chiefs.

Spencer Brown is from Lenox, Iowa… a town of about 1,400 people. 200-300 of those residents are making the 2+ hour drive to Kansas City to watch Brown play on Sunday Night Football. "It's just showing small town kids can do it."

While the Northern Iowa alum calls Sunday Night Football’s primetime matchup “just another game,” he’s excited to “show small-town kids can do it. I’m the first from southwest Iowa to go play in the NFL and hopefully, there’s many more after me.”

“I legit started at the bottom, the lowest class in Iowa, and worked my way up,” Brown continued. “And now you’re going to start your fourth NFL game and I’m thankful for the opportunities.”

