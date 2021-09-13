Ex-Bills Wide Receiver Signs With Dallas Cowboys: Report

While Week 1 delivered a tough loss to the Buffalo Bills, going down 23-16 against the Pittsburgh Steelers was not how anyone envisioned the season opener going, but there’s a strong hope they can turn things around in Week 2, as their roster remains at full strength.

Not many other teams have that luxury and are already looking to pick up free agents to fill the void of their injured stars. On Monday, it was announced that former Bills wide receiver Robert Foster was joining the Dallas Cowboys practice squad.

The Cowboys were forced to place their No. 3 receiver, Michael Gallup, on injured reserve following the team’s season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. During the Cowboy’s 31-29 loss against the defending Super Bowl champs, Gallup caught four catches for 36 yards before exiting the game in the second half.

#Cowboys WR Michael Gallup sustained a left ankle injury in the game. Walking off on his own here albeit with a little limp pic.twitter.com/4DXfjmJsTL — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) September 10, 2021

Gallup left the game after sustaining a calf strain and is expected to miss three to five weeks, as reported by The Dallas Morning News.

While Dallas still has their No. 1 and No. 2 wide receivers, Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb, they have added insurance by signing Foster to the practice squad.

Foster initially signed with the Miami Dolphins on March 17. While he caught a touchdown in the Dolphins’ preseason 37-17 victory over the Atlanta Hawks, he was waived with an injury designation on August 24. The exact nature of his injury was not disclosed, per AL.com.

After going undrafted out of Alabama in 2018, Foster went on to earn a spot on the Bills’ regular-season roster. After six games, where he tallied a total of two catches for 30 yards, he was sent down to the practice squad.

During Week 10, Foster was again activated to the main roster. He caught three passes for 105 yards during the Bills 41-10 win over the New York Jets and finished the season averaging 20.04 yards on 27 receptions, tallying 541 yards and three touchdowns.

The Bill only played Foster sparingly during his 2019 campaign and was waived at the end of the Bills training camp in 2020. Afterward, he joined the Green Bay Packers practice squad. In October 2020, Foster was signed by the Washington Football Team. He appeared in four games, catching two passes for 37 yards.

The chances of Foster returning to Buffalo in the near future remain extremely unlikely. While the Bills have numerous problems to work on before taking on the Miami Dolphins in Week 2, depth at wide receiver is not one of them.

With the rocket arm of franchise quarterback Josh Allen, the Bills passing game should be fireworks on the field. His No. 1 target, Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs, led the NFL last season with 127 receptions for 1,535 yards and eight touchdowns.

Allen can also pass to veteran receivers, Cole Beasley, and Emmanuel Sanders, and rising star Gabriel Davis, who caught the team’s only touchdown pass in the season opener.

