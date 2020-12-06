‘He’s A Problem’: 49ers DC Compares Josh Allen to Two Former MVP’s

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh knows he has a tough task ahead of him this week when they take on the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.

Along with finding a way to slow down wide receiver Stefon Diggs, Saleh has to find a way to stop Bills franchise quarterback Josh Allen.

“He’s a problem,” Saleh said in a video conference call earlier this week. “He is much more than I was expecting when I flipped on the tape and it is a tremendous challenge leading up to Monday night. I think (Bills offensive coordinator) Brian (Daboll) has done a phenomenal job with what they’ve done to their scheme and how he has evolved it and made it work for the quarterback. So we have our hands full.”

As a defensive-minded coach, Saleh is seen as one of the top prospects to earn a head coaching job in the coming offseason. He was also considered for quite a few this past summer. But, he ultimately stayed in San Francisco and now has to find a way to stop Allen from both throwing the ball and running it.

In general, the San Francisco 49ers have done pretty well against opposing quarterbacks this season as they have only allowed 206.5 passing yards per game, which is ranked 4th in the NFL. They have also only allowed 23.1 points and 108.7 rushing yards per game. So, while the 49ers defense has a challenge ahead of them, so does the Buffalo offense.

“I think they are a talented defense and I think their coordinator does a really good job of putting his players in position to do so,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said in a video conference call this week. “They are led by Fred Warner inside, their defensive line still does a great job penetrating and then you have Richard Sherman on the outside, who’s a veteran player, a savvy player.”

Josh Allen is a Young Cam Newton

When Saleh was breaking down the tape of Allen, there was a lot to breakdown about his game. His pocket presence, his strength and size, and his ability to go through his progressions. But, Saleh seemed most enamored, like most NFL coaches these days, by Allen’s ability to run the football.

In that regard, Saleh said he reminded him of a quarterback that he already had to game plan for this season.

“He’s like a young Cam Newton,” Saleh said. “Obviously Cam can still throw and still do all of that stuff but he (Allen) is a load to tackle. They run him, it’s basically like a Wildcat offense and they are doing a lot of the, they just snap the ball and run power with him, which is surprising. They have more guts than I would with a franchise quarterback but I mean he makes it work.”

Allen only has 311 rushing yards this season, which is the 6th most for any quarterback in the NFL, and he’s also rushed for a team-high six touchdowns.

When Saleh game-planned for Newton in Week 7, the Patriots only scored six points. Newton attempted just 15 passes and threw for 98 yards and three interceptions. He also only ran for 15 yards. He actually ended up being replaced by backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham towards the end of the game as well.

Saleh Compared Allen to Patrick Mahomes

While Saleh called Allen “A Young Cam Newton” he also gave him high praise for his ability to pass the ball too. He compared his arm strength to that of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“He is hard to bring down because he’s such a bigger body, but he is talented,” Saleh said. “He can throw the ball on his back foot just as far as Mahomes, I bet, and he’s got the receivers to throw to. So, an extremely talented group, [offensive coordinator Brian Daboll]’s doing a phenomenal job putting them in position to be successful.”

So far this season, Allen is 7th in the NFL in passing yards (3,028), 8th in passing touchdowns (22), and averages the 7th most passing yards per game (275.3). He also has the 7th best completion percentage (68.8).

Allen’s ability to both run and pass has created problems for Bills opponents in 2020 but he has been challenged at times throughout this season with different looks. With a defensive coordinator like Saleh on the opposing sideline, expect another tough game on Monday when the Bills travel to Arizona to take on the 49ers.

