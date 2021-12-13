Twitter Calls for Bills Coach & Coordinator to Be Fired After Week 14 Loss

The Buffalo Bills game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 14 was an absolute rollercoaster. While the Bills were able to make a valiant comeback from an embarrassing first half, it wasn’t enough. The Bills (7-6) ultimately lost 33-27 in overtime.
While overreactions amid a loss are expected, the Bills went from having the No.1 offense in the NFL, a shoo-in to win the AFC East, to an inconsistent offensive mess now in danger of missing the postseason altogether.
Fans directed most of their anger at Bills head coach Sean McDermott and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, with some calling for them both to be fired.
While Allen was able to run in an 18-yard touchdown himself in the third quarter, he can’t carry the entire team on his shoulders. Even more worrisome, each time Allen rushes the ball, the Bills are putting their franchise star in danger of getting seriously injured.
After throwing a touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox in the fourth quarter, Allen was seen limping off the field and needed his left foot wrapped up by trainers.
There Seems to Be a Disconnect Between Daboll & McDermott
After the Bills’ frustrating 14-10 loss to the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football, McDermott was asked whether or not he believes Daboll is doing a good job, and his answer did not sound like a coach happy with his offensive coordinator.
“Well, I don’t think honestly we took advantage of our opportunities tonight,” McDermott said, “I really didn’t. the ball’s at the 40-yard line, we’re one in four in the red zone. So, we gotta figure that part of it out.”
Bills fans have also noticed the disconnect between McDermott and Daboll, as they don’t seem to be on the same page when it comes to their offensive attack.
“The Bills aren’t the Bills until McDermott trusts this offense again,” one fan tweeted. “Say whatever you want, as long as Daboll is calling plays we wont see it. It pretty much all falls squarely on the shoulders of 17 to get them out of this hole, and any holes that they fall in going forward.”
NFL Analysts Also Roasted the Bills on Twitter for Questionable Play-Calling
The Bills weren’t just getting ripped by fans, NFL analysts were at a loss of what to say about the team’s basically “invisible” offensive line, and the defense’s inability to stop the Buccaneers in the red zone.
McDermott’s decision to keep punting instead of going for it on fourth down was also a major point of criticism.
While watching Sunday’s game, The Buffalo News reporter Jay Skurski couldn’t help but criticize McDermott’s play-calling. Skurski tweeted, “The worst field goal I can remember Sean McDermott calling for (outside of the AFC championship game last year) was against Tom Brady when he was with the Patriots. Apparently, the lesson that field goals don’t beat Brady has been forgotten by the #Bills’ head coach.”
“This is why the last 2 months since the bye week have been so maddening,” Bills reporter Jon Scott tweeted. “It’s there, just can’t put it all together.”
