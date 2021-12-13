Twitter Calls for Bills Coach & Coordinator to Be Fired After Week 14 Loss

The Buffalo Bills game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 14 was an absolute rollercoaster. While the Bills were able to make a valiant comeback from an embarrassing first half, it wasn’t enough. The Bills (7-6) ultimately lost 33-27 in overtime.

While overreactions amid a loss are expected, the Bills went from having the No.1 offense in the NFL, a shoo-in to win the AFC East, to an inconsistent offensive mess now in danger of missing the postseason altogether.

Fans directed most of their anger at Bills head coach Sean McDermott and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, with some calling for them both to be fired.

If Daboll and McDermott are here next season I will hang myself on a Twitter space — Scirocco Gil 🏜🎄 (@SciroccoGil) December 13, 2021

Fire McDermott or Daboll at halftime I don’t care — Phil Martello (@Martello16) December 12, 2021

Use your fricken offense, McDermott. What a joke. Complete lack of faith in Daboll — Kevin (@KevinMassare) December 12, 2021

Sean McDermott and Brian Daboll coming up with the weekly game plan. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/EF493WKNkp — Sticks (@stickiesbills) December 12, 2021

McDermott is a joke — Chad DeDominicis (@CMDeDominicis) December 12, 2021

While Allen was able to run in an 18-yard touchdown himself in the third quarter, he can’t carry the entire team on his shoulders. Even more worrisome, each time Allen rushes the ball, the Bills are putting their franchise star in danger of getting seriously injured.

Allen is limping. Instead of celebrating with Knox in the end zone after that score, he goes immediately off the field with some linemen. https://t.co/hsn155ESaw — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) December 13, 2021

After throwing a touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox in the fourth quarter, Allen was seen limping off the field and needed his left foot wrapped up by trainers.

There Seems to Be a Disconnect Between Daboll & McDermott

.@MattParrino just asked Sean McDermott if Brian Daboll is doing a good enough job. Here's the response. pic.twitter.com/m6B7vevLlm — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) December 7, 2021

After the Bills’ frustrating 14-10 loss to the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football, McDermott was asked whether or not he believes Daboll is doing a good job, and his answer did not sound like a coach happy with his offensive coordinator.

“Well, I don’t think honestly we took advantage of our opportunities tonight,” McDermott said, “I really didn’t. the ball’s at the 40-yard line, we’re one in four in the red zone. So, we gotta figure that part of it out.”

Bills fans have also noticed the disconnect between McDermott and Daboll, as they don’t seem to be on the same page when it comes to their offensive attack.

I don't see that first half doing much for the McDermott-Daboll relationship. How could the old school head coach whose team has been called soft like it when they don't hand off to a running back one time? — Jerry Sullivan (@ByJerrySullivan) December 12, 2021

This is not what I expected out of the offense today. McDermott and Daboll really have some things to figure out. — Jefe (@JSpenceTheKing) December 12, 2021

My gut is telling me that the disconnect is actually between Allen and Daboll. I half wonder if Allen wants to let it fly and Daboll is holding him back. And or Mcdermott. If things don’t change soon i could see Allen speaking up — Rob Rein (@GingerWoodWorks) December 11, 2021

punting on 4th & 3…

near midfield…

down 14 points…

with 17 minutes left…

on the road…

against Tom Brady… it gets more and more ridiculous as you add more context how do you win a game like that — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 12, 2021

“The Bills aren’t the Bills until McDermott trusts this offense again,” one fan tweeted. “Say whatever you want, as long as Daboll is calling plays we wont see it. It pretty much all falls squarely on the shoulders of 17 to get them out of this hole, and any holes that they fall in going forward.”

NFL Analysts Also Roasted the Bills on Twitter for Questionable Play-Calling

They're just not good. I think it's time to acknowledge it. — Nate Geary (@NateGearySports) December 12, 2021

The Bills weren’t just getting ripped by fans, NFL analysts were at a loss of what to say about the team’s basically “invisible” offensive line, and the defense’s inability to stop the Buccaneers in the red zone.

McDermott’s decision to keep punting instead of going for it on fourth down was also a major point of criticism.

It's 27-10. A cowardly decision by Buffalo to punt leads to a Buccaneers FG. — Ryan Talbot (@RyanTalbotBills) December 12, 2021

This isn't meant to be a rhetorical question — what is Josh Allen supposed to do? — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) December 12, 2021

The decision to punt was bad. The decision to fake the punt was worse.#BillsMafia — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) December 12, 2021

Punting on fourth and 3 there is just inexcusable by Sean McDermott. #Bills — Jay Skurski (@JaySkurski) December 12, 2021

While watching Sunday’s game, The Buffalo News reporter Jay Skurski couldn’t help but criticize McDermott’s play-calling. Skurski tweeted, “The worst field goal I can remember Sean McDermott calling for (outside of the AFC championship game last year) was against Tom Brady when he was with the Patriots. Apparently, the lesson that field goals don’t beat Brady has been forgotten by the #Bills’ head coach.”

This is an unreal effort by Josh Allen. AND I STILL CAN'T STOP THINKING ABOUT THAT PUNT. #BillsMafia — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) December 13, 2021

“This is why the last 2 months since the bye week have been so maddening,” Bills reporter Jon Scott tweeted. “It’s there, just can’t put it all together.”

