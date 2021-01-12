Sean McDermott Calls Bills WR ‘Tough as Nails’ After Gutsy Performance

Leading up to their Wild Card matchup against the Indianapolis Colt last Saturday, the Buffalo Bills weren’t sure whether or not they would have veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley for their most important game of the season.

The wideout who is in his ninth year in the NFL had suffered a knee injury against the New England Patriots during their Week 16 matchup and then sat out against the Miami Dolphins in their regular-season finale.

But, Beasley stayed focused on his rehab plan, put in the work and after recording a “limited” practice last Thursday, he gutted out a performance that had Bills head coach Sean McDermott raving about him on Monday.

“He’s a stud, he’s tough as nails, he loves to compete and he did a great job with our training staff getting ready to play last week,” McDermott said on Monday via a video conference call. “So, we’ll come back this week and get ready to go again.”

In Buffalo’s 27-24 victory over the Colts, Beasley caught a team-high seven passes for 57 yards while averaging 8.1 yards per catch. He also got the Bills three first downs during key moments of the game to keep drives alive. After the game, Allen made sure to give Beasley a shoutout after what he thought was one of the team’s most important performances.

“To come out and play the way that he did was awesome for us,” Allen said during his post-game video conference call. “He made a couple of crucial catches for us and one or two first downs. Just the perseverance of this team, I think that is what this team is embodied by.”

Follow the Heavy on Bills Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Will Beasley Gut Through Another Performance Against the Baltimore Ravens?

After a performance like Beasley’s on Saturday, where he also had to get his ankle taped at one point during the game, his status for this weekend may be up in the air. But, at this point in the season, players normally do whatever they can to get on the field and help their team reach its fullest potential.

McDermott doesn’t expect anything less from Beasley as the Bills prepare for their matchup with the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday at 8:15 p.m.

“Like all players, he’s sore, but he’ll be ready to go,” McDermott said in his video conference call on Monday.

Beasley only registered that one limited practice last week, so if he is feeling sore don’t be surprised to see him take a few days off from practice to fully recover for Saturday’s game.

Buffalo Still Has Plenty of Weapons If Beasley Doesn’t Play

If Beasley can’t go on Saturday, the Bills have plenty of options to fill any hole left by Beasley.

John Brown is back in the mix but didn’t record a catch on four targets last Saturday. Isaiah McKenzie is also another Bills receiver to keep an eye on this week. He didn’t receive any targets or any carries on Saturday but has played somewhat of a limited role all season long before scoring three touchdowns against the Dolphins in Week 17.

After appearing on the injury report all week last week, Stefon Diggs also had a big game last week, registering six catches for 128 yards and a touchdown. Rookie Gabe Davis also played a big role, catching four passes for 85 yards.

READ NEXT