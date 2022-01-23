Bills Head Coach’s Final Message to Team Before Playoffs Revealed

Just hours before Buffalo was set to face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, Bills head coach Sean McDermott left his team with a final simple message.

This AFC rival rematch is expected to be an explosive offensive showdown between quarterbacks Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes, a four-quarter slugfest — a fight to the very end.

While emotions are running high heading into what’s arguably the most exciting playoff game of the weekend, McDermott imparted the following words of wisdom to the Bills roster: “Be resilient,” he said, per USA Today’s Bradley Gelber.

Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier echoed McDermott’s comments earlier this week. He stated that the adversity the Bills have faced last year, and this season, has only made the team stronger.

“When things are smooth and easy, you can get a little complacent at times,” Frazier said. “Then you don’t always grow when you don’t get challenged. I think it’s important to be challenged in life. I think it’s not a bad thing to have some adversity every now and then or experience difficult times because it forces growth if you handle it the right way.”

McDermott Said Preparing for the Chiefs Rematch Was All About ‘Getting Back to Basics’

Last year during the AFC Divisional Round, the Chiefs defeated the Bills at Arrowhead Stadium by a score of 38-24. However, in Week 5 earlier this season, Buffalo crushed Kansas City 38-20.

“I just think we got to get back to basics,” McDermott said, per Bills Wire, of preparing to face Kansas City once again. “We’ve got to get back to our focus here and have a good week of preparation. Consistency will be big, and that’s really where you got to hit the reset button start all over again. That’s what playoff football is all about.”

The Chiefs & Bills Defenses Each Have a Very Difficult Job on Sunday

Allen threw five touchdown passes during the Bills’ 47-17 victory over the Patriots last week, and crazily enough, Mahomes also threw five touchdown passes during the team’s blowout 42-21 win over the Steelers.

Having two of the league’s most exciting young quarterbacks facing off against one another puts a lot of pressure on both teams’ defenses.

Bills safety Jordan Poyer said, “Pat is a really tough style of quarterback to defend. Guys that can throw the ball all over the field. Guys who’ve got great command of their offense. Guys who can run the football as well. It’s a tough task.

“So, when you watch the tape, obviously, I definitely have an idea of how good Pat is. We understand that when he’s on the move especially finding receivers across the field. So we’re going to have to execute at a high level, and play our best football, and play at a high level.”

