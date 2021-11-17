Video of Bills HC Chasing Players With a Gladiator Stick Goes Viral

The Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott is not afraid to jump onto the field with players during practice, however, he seems to be extra creative when it comes to preparing the team to face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11.

On Wednesday, November 17, a video was posted on Twitter that shows McDermott chasing his players at practice with a Gladiator stick. 13 WHAM reporter Dan Fetes tweeted that McDermott “has either had enough of the #Bills fumbling the football or is just staying ready for a possible reboot of American Gladiators.”

ALL the latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bills!

Sean McDermott has either had enough of the #Bills fumbling the football or is just staying ready for a possible reboot of American Gladiators.#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/FuRd5KWPBF — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) November 17, 2021

The video quickly went viral as fans enjoyed seeing McDermott working out alongside his players. “I love that he’s out there with them, participating and working up a sweat,” one man tweeted. “How many NFL coaches can say they get right into the action with their players like that? Not many.”

Another fan asked a very similar question, pointing out that the Gladiator stick McDermott was using was clearly homemade. He asked, “Honest question, how many other HC’s are out there with a boxing glove on a stick with his team?”

One man joked about McDermott’s running. “He has such a ‘get off my lawn’ pace to him lol,” he tweeted, while another person commented, “I pity the fool who drops a fumble this week.”

Colts Are Looking to Upset the Bills in Week 11

After beating up on the New York Jets in a dominant 45-17 win in Week 10, the Bills (6-3) are looking to keep that momentum going against the Colts (5-5) in Week 11. While Buffalo are 6.5-point favorites to win going into Sunday’s game, Indianapolis is considered a “dark horse” to beat the Bills for a Super Bowl run.

Bleacher Report‘s Maurice Moton wrote on November 17 that despite the Colts being +6000 odds to win Super Bowl 56, quarterback Carson Wentz’s bounce back, he’s thrown 17 touchdowns and just three interceptions, along with the inimitable force of running back Jonathon Allen, they could usurp the AFC competition.

“The Colts have won four of their last five games,” Moton wrote. “They don’t have a victory against an opponent with a winning record, but that could soon change with the Buffalo Bills (Week 11) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Week 12) coming up on the schedule. If Indianapolis knocks off one of the two division leaders, we would have to look at this team as a serious contender.”

McDermott Isn’t Still Thinking About the Last Time Bills Faced the Colts

Jonathon Taylor and the Colts are facing the the Bills and their nr 1 defense in the league.

Last time they faced each other 01/09/2021 Bills won 27-24 and Jonathon Taylor rushed 21 times for 78 yds and a TD.

Can this Bills defense stop JT who is on fire 🔥 right now? pic.twitter.com/9TSjIGjXxm — Ledio Hamati (@HamatiLedio) November 17, 2021

The last time the Bills faced the Colts was during the playoffs last season. On January 9, Buffalo narrowly beat Indianapolis 27-24 to win the AFC East Wild Card matchup. However, the Bills could’ve lost late in the fourth quarter when Colts’ then-quarterback Phillip Rivers threw a Hail Mary pass in hopes of a game-winning catch, but it was thankfully deflected by Micah Hyde.

“What happened in last year’s game will have no effect on this year’s game,” McDermott said, per Bills Wire.

“Last year’s team was last year’s team and this year’s team is this year’s team. And they’re a good football team, well-coached by a guy that a lot of Bills fans respect and adore for what he did here in his time in Buffalo. Frank’s (Reich) a class act in everything he does and I know he’ll have his team prepared.”

READ NEXT: Bills QB Reveals Baby News on Instagram: Name & Gender Revealed