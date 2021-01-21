Sean McDermott Receives Praise from Super Bowl Winning HC

Since taking over the Buffalo Bills in 2017, Sean McDermott has received a lot of praise for what he’s been able to do as a head coach in the NFL.

He broke Buffalo’s 17-year playoff drought, he’s led the organization to three playoff appearances in four years, and he has the Bills on the brink of earning their first trip to the Super Bowl since 1994.

In doing so, the former defensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles has created a completely new culture in Buffalo and he, alongside general manager Brandon Beane, has completely rebuilt the roster from the bottom up.

Before heading to Carolina though, McDermott spent several years in the Eagles organization learning under current-Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid and both coaches have a deep mutual respect for each other. So, as they get set to play for the AFC Championship on Sunday, Reid dolled out a bit of praise for McDermott and what he’s been able to do this season in Buffalo.

“It’s tremendous. He deserves to be Coach of the Year,” Reid said during a video conference call on Wednesday. “He’s really done a nice job with that whole program.”

Not only does Reid feel like McDermott should be in consideration for the high honor, but he also gave him praise for the coaching staff he’s been able to assemble and how they have put their team together over the past three seasons.

“Look forward to the challenge of playing the Bills,” Reid said on Wednesday. “Good football team, well-coached. Sean’s done a tremendous job there. He’s got really good coordinators, head-coach caliber coordinators there. They’re just a very good football team.”

Since 2017, the Bills and the Chiefs have played twice. The McDermott led Bills handed Kansas City a 16-10 loss in 2017 when Alex Smith was still their quarterback and Tyrod Taylor was under center for Buffalo. Former Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka hit three field goals, including one from 56 yards, and Taylor hit Zay Jones with an 11-yard touchdown pass in the win.

McDermott is Looking Forward to Another Opportunity to Face His Mentor

During his time in Philadelphia, McDermott learned a lot from Reid as he rose up the ranks of the organization from 2001 until 2010. Now, the two teams are getting ready to meet up for the third time in four years and McDermott holds an overall record of 1-1 against Reid. But, he still looks forward to the challenge.

“It’s always an honor to go up against great coaches,” McDermott said during his video conference call on Wednesday. “Andy will be a Hall of Fame coach here in the future down the road. I’ve learned, and I’ve said this time and time again, I’ve learned a lot from Andy Reid in my time with him in Philadelphia. I have a tremendous amount of respect for him.”

The Chiefs took down the Bills earlier this season, 26-17, as quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 225 yards and two touchdowns while completing 21 of his 26 pass attempts. Even though Allen threw two touchdowns in the matchup, the Chiefs also limited Josh Allen to a season-low 122 passing yards.

Two Bills Players Sit Out Wednesday’s Practice

As the Bills started their practice week on Wednesday, defensive tackle Vernon Butler (quad) and wide receiver Gabe Davis (ankle) both didn’t practice with their respective injuries.

Wednesday injury report pic.twitter.com/s1Rm3GHfI6 — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) January 20, 2021

Davis was seen hobbling throughout the game on Saturday against the Ravens and missed a few close catches before recording zero catches. Vernon Butler also recorded one tackle against the Bills.

There was good news for Bills fans though as Cole Beasley didn’t appear on the injury report for the first time in three weeks and both Tremaine Edmunds and Darryl Johnson were full participants.

