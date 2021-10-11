Bills Head Coach Throws Subtle Shade at Jaguars’ Urban Meyer

The Buffalo Bills had countless reasons to celebrate after their 38-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football, but head coach Sean McDermott isn’t ready to party. He’s making sure everyone stays humble and ready to win once again in Week 6.

“It’s week five and certainly things are gonna be said about that win and we recognize those but we have to dial back and get ourselves ready for another road test, a team that beat us last year,” McDermott said of the Bills upcoming tilt, in which they face the Tennessee Titans in yet another primetime game.

ALL the latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bills!

On Monday, McDermott said that “he came straight into the office from the airport after the Bills flew in from Kansas City,” reported by 13WHAM’s Jenna Cottrell, a statement which many users online believed was subtle shade directed toward Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer.

Last week, after the Jaguars narrow 24-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Meyer chose not to join his players on the plane ride back to Jacksonville and stayed in Ohio for a night out. Subsequently, videos of him at a club partying closely with a blonde woman that is not his wife, went viral on Twitter.

Is this why Urban Meyer is trending? 😳 pic.twitter.com/nFg8kUFVli — Dude In Texas™️ (@ChiefSVP) October 3, 2021

While ESPN commentator Booger McFarland joked, “Nothing like a Thursday night game and the weekend off,” Meyer’s family, fellow staff, and players found nothing funny about the incident.

Sports Illustrated’s Michael Silver tweeted on October 5:

The Urban Meyer situation in Jacksonville has reached a crisis point, especially in the locker room. One player told me, ‘He has zero credibility in that stadium. He had very little to begin with. Players were particularly put off by the fact that Meyer canceled Monday’s team meeting, as he dealt with the uproar over the videos of him and a young woman getting cozy in that Ohio bar. ‘He even canceled the team meeting. He was too scared,’ a player said.

While Meyers offered up an apology, his “sorry” fell on deaf ears. “Said one player,” Silver tweeted. “‘We looked at him like, WTF? Right when he left everyone started dying laughing. And he knew it.'”

Here's #Jaguars HC Urban Meyer apologizing for what happened over the weekend. Meyer didn't travel back with the team after the game and stayed in Ohio. Full explanation:pic.twitter.com/X8plCNWbiQ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 4, 2021

Needless to say, this is the exact kind of drama that every NFL front office works to avoid. “Just stupid,” Meyer said, during his public apology. “Should not have put myself in that kind of position.”

While McDermott didn’t say Meyer’s name during the media conference, the bulk of the responses on Twitter couldn’t help but point out the connection.

“You mean he didn’t stay in kc and party with some co eds?” one person tweeted, while another man wrote, “Urban Meyer got confused on what Daily grind means lol.”

“Meanwhile urban Meyer was leaving his team behind to go lose fingers inside a person,” one guy replied. “McDermott and Beane are honest professionals and we could all learn a lot from them.”

McDermott Has QB Josh Allen Focused on Continued Success After Chiefs Win

As for Allen, who created numerous big plays on Sunday night, including a 61-yard pass to wide receiver Stefon Diggs, a 53-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox, and a 35-yard touchdown pass Emmanuel Sanders, he’s also keeping his head down and focused.

“We came into a hostile environment, played a really good team, ended up with a win and that’s our goal each and every week,” Allen said. “Away games are never easy, no matter who you’re playing, and each week it’s a different situation, different matchup. You gotta go out there and execute a game plan that’s what we did today and then we’re gonna have to continue to do that.”

Dion Dawkins Sees No Reason to Gloat Over Win Over Chiefs

Dion Dawkins was asked in various different ways about this win meaning more, but doesn’t bite. Says it feels good, but every win does and they have a long season ahead of them. Also speaks to the #Bills growth that these wins are all business now. “This wasn’t the Super Bowl.” — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) October 11, 2021

“This is not the Super Bowl, this is not the championship game, this is just another win, another game on our schedule,” Dion Dawkins said, per the Buffalo Bills.

“That just shows that we’ve been in a situation like this before, and that just honestly shows the maturity of our team. The Kansas City Chiefs are a great team and they have been a great team. It’s just stacking days and stacking plays.”

READ NEXT: Bills vs. Chiefs Rain Delay: Photos of Players Waiting Go Viral