Steelers Face Growing Calls to Bench Ex-Bills QB in Favor of Rookie

Mitch Trubisky’s plan to use the Buffalo Bills as a jumping board back into a starting NFL job has come to fruition, but whether it remains a long-term success is being brought into question.

Trubisky earned the starting job with the Pittsburgh Steelers after one season behind Josh Allen in Buffalo, but a pair of shaky performances left many calling on the Steelers to bench him in favor of rookie Kenny Pickett. While insiders believe that Trubisky’s job is safe for the moment, his chances of holding onto the starting job for the entirety of the season could be in doubt.

Trubisky on the Hot Seat

The Steelers have been uneven through two games, beating the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals in the season opener and losing to the New England Patriots in Week 2. Trubisky has been equally uneven, completing 59.2 percent of his passes for 362 total yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

As Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports noted, Trubisky’s stats put him near the bottom of the league for starters.

“His passer rating (76.1) ranks 29th among active starters, he’s completing under 60% of his throws, and he’s averaging fewer yards per attempt (5.1) than literally every other first-string QB in the NFL,” Benjamin wrote.

As Trubisky has struggled with inconsistency, some fans and commentators have started to call for Pickett to get his shot.

Times' sports columnist Chris Mueller writes that if Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky falters again, it's time for Pittsburgh to make a change. https://t.co/ZKFPSQD4cU — Timesonline.com (@bctimes) September 21, 2022

“Steelers can probably bench Trubisky and get to moving to the Kenny Pickett era now,” tweeted Bleacher Report’s Tyler Conway.