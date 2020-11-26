Two Buffalo Bills Lead Their Respective Positions in Pro Bowl Votes

As of Wednesday morning, Stefon Diggs and Andre Roberts were leading their respective positions in AFC pro bowl votes.

According to NFL Communications, Diggs leads AFC wide receivers with 109,537 votes. Andre Roberts leads return specialists with 50,847. The Buffalo Bills also have the fifth most pro bowl votes of any team in the NFL. They came in behind the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs, Seattle Seahawks, and Green Bay Packers.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes leads the NFL in pro bowl voting with 143,355 votes. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (139,839), Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (131,875), Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (127,868) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (127,039) are all in the top five vote-getters as well.

Voting started on Nov. 17 and fans can continue to vote for their favorite players to make the NFL Pro Bowl up until Dec. 17.

Follow the Heavy on Bills Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Stefon Diggs Could Be Named To His First Pro Bowl

Diggs has been in the league for six seasons, has 5,529 career receiving yards, 34 career receiving touchdowns, but the former Maryland Terrapin has never made a pro bowl despite his success in the NFL.

In the two seasons leading up to his departure from Minnesota, Diggs had topped the 1,000-yard receiving mark twice and also caught six or more touchdowns during both seasons.

He set a career-high for receiving touchdowns in 2017 when he tallied nine and recorded 1,021 yards on a career-high 102 catches and 149 targets.

Buffalo’s new No. 1 receiver is set to top both of those marks in 2020.

He’s currently ranked second in the NFL with 906 receiving yards, 101 targets, and 73 receptions. He also has six touchdowns, including a last-minute touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 15.

The catch gave the Bills a 30-26 lead, but the Cardinals came back as time expired when Kyler Murray completed a 43-yard pass to DeAndre Hopkins to seal the victory. Hopkins is the top wide receiver vote-getter in the NFC.

"Is it caught? Is it caught? OH MY GOODNESS IT'S CAUGHT! DEANDRE HOPKINS CAUGHT IT!"#CalloftheGame x @DeAndreHopkins pic.twitter.com/MF4yu9wEi1 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 16, 2020

Andre Roberts is a Dangerous Return Man

The former third-round pick out of The Citadel has turned into one of the most dangerous return men in the NFL over the past few years and he’s on track to make his third straight pro bowl.

He earned his first pro bowl selection in 2018 when he played for the New York Jets and led the league in punt return average (14.1), kickoff returns (40), and kickoff return yards (1,174). He was also a First-Team All-Pro selection that year as well.

So far this season, Roberts has returned 38 punts with an average of 11.9 yards per return. He’s also returned 20 kicks for 581 yards and his longest return is 60 yards. Before heading into Buffalo’s bye week, Roberts returned four kicks against the Arizona Cardinals and tallied 102 yards, averaging 25.5 yards per return.

Throughout his 10 year career, Roberts has three punt return touchdowns, two kickoff return touchdowns and has played for six different NFL teams.

READ NEXT

Josh Allen’s Defining Moment Happened a Year Ago on Thanksgiving Day

Josh Allen Recalls First Career Start Against Chargers

Stefon Diggs Details Why He’s Turned Over a New Leaf In Buffalo