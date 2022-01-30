Bills No. 1 WR Issues Strong Warning to Giants After Hiring Daboll

The Buffalo Bills officially are in the market for a new offensive coordinator after Brian Daboll was hired by the New York Giants as their new head coach. While the entire franchise is sad to see Daboll go, Stefon Diggs is taking the news particularly hard.

The wide receiver broke his silence on Daboll’s departure on Saturday, January 29, issuing a stern message to the Giants roster. The two-time Pro Bowler said that while Daboll is one of the most caring coaches in the league, don’t mistake his kindness for weakness.

“I can tell you first-hand that Brian Daboll will never let anybody walk over him,” Diggs said. “He’s cool, but he ain’t that cool. He’s a tough guy. He’s going to be hard on you. But he’s going to give you that rope and tell you he trusts you.

“You want to play for those guys, because you’re like, ‘OK, my coach trusts me, I’m going to put that extra time in, catch a couple extra balls, watch 30 more minutes of film.’ That’s the kind of relationship you want with your coach.”

Diggs Also Gushed Over the Way Daboll Trusts His Players

Diggs comments sent a stern message to the Giants’ players, as he wants to make sure Daboll gets the respect he deserves at the Meadowlands.

Diggs told the New York Post, “As far as being a head coach, I think it’ll translate magnificently… He has that great relationship from players-coach kind of thing. He trusts his guys. He trusts his players to make plays. When you have a coach like that, you want to play well for him. You don’t want to let him down because he puts so much trust in you.”

As the Bills No. 1 wide receiver, who finished the 2021 NFL season with 1,225 yards and 10 touchdowns, Diggs credits Daboll for much of his success in Buffalo.

“I felt like when I got to Buffalo, he made me exceptional,” Diggs said. “That’s my guy forever. When I tell him that I love him, I mean it because I really appreciate all he’s done for me.”

Josh Allen’s Top Choice to Replace Daboll May Also Join the Giants Coaching Staff

Like Diggs, Bills quarterback Josh Allen is still processing Daboll’s departure. If it was up to the superstar quarterback, he would’ve stayed put in Buffalo.

Allen said during his end-of-season press conference on Monday, “I think teams would be foolish not to offer Brian Daboll a job. I’m praying they don’t because I want him back here. But I love him and his family too much to really think that. I think he’s one of the best coaches in the league.”

As for possibly finding Daboll’s replacement, Allen said, “There’s a guy in this building that I’m a huge advocate for.”

While Allen made it clear his top pick to replace Daboll would be Buffalo’s current passing coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey, he may also be jumping ship to join the Giants.

NFL Insider Jordan Schultz tweeted on Friday, “As I reported earlier in the week, Daboll wanted to be a package deal with Ken Dorsey. He’s getting his wish. Source says Dorsey is currently in negotiations with the #Giants to become their new OC. Bills Mafia heads to the Meadowlands.”

However, Dorsey’s decampment for the Giants is not yet set in stone, much to Bills Mafia’s relief. Schultz tweeted, “As expected, #Bills are making concerted effort to retain Ken Dorsey. Here’s the issue for Buffalo: I’m told his negotiations with the #Giants revolve around a “big payday” and the strong push of Brian Daboll – who believes Dorsey’s the guy to elevate Daniel Jones.”

