Bills WR Stefon Diggs Reveals Extravagant Christmas Gift from QB Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills provided everyone a belated Christmas gift on December 26 by taking down the New England Patriots on December 26, a win that put the franchise back atop the AFC East, and in a position to win the division for the second year in a row.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who put on what was arguably the best performance of his entire career thus far, throwing three touchdown passes, completing 30 of 47 passes for 314 yards, and rushing 23 times for 64 yards.

And the 25-year-old franchise star must’ve been feeling incredibly generous after the game.

ALL the latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bills!

Allen’s No. 1 wide receiver, two-time Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs, who caught seven catches for 85 yards and a touchdown against New England, revealed that he received a very, very expensive gift from his teammate on December 28.

Stefon Diggs gives Buffalo a 17-7 lead just before the half pic.twitter.com/tQ5XCw2rtu — Ben Brown (@BenBrownPL) December 26, 2021

Allen and Diggs instantly hit it off when the receiver first joined the Bills in 2020. Their close friendship has grown exponentially each year and the quarterback’s personalized to his receiver showed that.

“Forgot to show you what QB1 got the kid for Chrismas,” Diggs wrote on his Instagrams stories, before opening a box to reveal a Rolex watch, with “slime” engraved on the back.

Stefon Diggs shares the Christmas gift that Josh Allen got him. A Rolex that says “Slime” on the inside 🥲 pic.twitter.com/ANO3ESofup — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) December 28, 2021

Slime is a slang term to describe someone who’s your best friend, who you consider close like family. As for the price tag, the watch appears to be a Rolex Yacht-Master 37 everose gold watch, which the company’s website sells for $23,250.

Considering Allen signed a $258 million contract extension this summer, last season’s MVP runner-up can afford to shower his teammates with nice gifts.

Diggs Said the Bills Offense Is Like a ‘Jack of All Trades’ With a Dual-Threat QB

The Bills offense delivered a historical performance in Week 16. For the first time in Bill Belichick’s history as a coach (474 games), his team could not force the opposing offense to punt.

“I feel like we’re kind of the jack of all trades a little bit,” Diggs said of Buffalo’s offense, per Bills Wire. “I feel like we can throw the ball, we can run the ball. We’re not as one-dimensional as we were last year.”

Last year we were just chucking the ball around. This year, we can mix it up. I feel like we’ve got a lot of depth, a lot of guys who can do different things. We’ve got some playmakers. We got some guys in the backfield. We got a quarterback that can run. Having a mobile quarterback really adds an element to your team, because you’ve got to account for your quarterback as well, taking off on foot.”

Allen Is Focused Winning the Bills’ Final 2 Regular Season Games

While the Bills as a whole have a lot to celebrate following Sunday’s win, they have two more games left before the regular season ends.

Allen acknowledged this during the postgame conference on Sunday. “I’m so happy for our guys, how they responded,” Allen said. “But we’ve got two games left and we got to keep going.”

The Bills (9-6) will look to keep the winning momentum going in Week 17. Next up, Buffalo will face the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) at home in Orchard Park on January 2, 2022. In Week 18, they face the New York Jets (4-11).

READ NEXT: READ NEXT: Bills Vs. Patriots Round 3: AFC East Rivalry Rematch Predicted for Playoffs