Bills No. 1 WR Sends Strong Message to Falcons Star Ahead of Week 17

The Buffalo Bills (9-6) take on the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) in Week 17, another pivotal matchup that will heavily affect the team’s journey to the postseason. The game also provides a reunion between two former teammates, Bills receiver Stefon Diggs and Falcons’ triple-threat Cordarrelle Patterson.

Diggs and Patterson played together for two seasons as members of the Minnesota Vikings, and both are in the midst of one of the best campaigns of their respective careers. Thus far this season, Diggs has recorded 89 receptions, a team-high 1,092 receiving yards, and nine touchdowns.

As for Patterson, who’s become a jack of all trades in his first year in Atlanta, the sometimes receiver, running back, and safety (!), leads the team with 579 rushing yards on 140 carries and six touchdowns. He’s also recorded 49 receptions for 523 yards and five touchdowns.

Stefon Diggs. Humanitarian. Here, he saves Cordarrelle Patterson's giblets from being smashed like cranberries for the Thanksgiving sauce. Training Camp – where true friendships are developed! #vikings @stefondiggs @ceeflashpee84 pic.twitter.com/omorZZychL — VikeFans (@VikeFans) July 31, 2019

Diggs spoke to the media on Wednesday, December 29 about the Bills’ upcoming game against the Falcons, and shared his incredibly strong views on Patterson as a player.

“He’s probably the most talented person I’ve ever seen with the ball in his hand besides Adrian Peterson,” Diggs said, per Bills Wire. “He’s up there – in my opinion, because I played with him – with guys like Dalvin Cook – and even those running backs.”

“He’s like 6-2, 225 but he looks a little stronger than that. Our old coach, George Stewart, our receivers coach, used to say he’s too strong, too fast and too big. He’s one of those guys that’s extremely talented, can play all around the field and really just a generational talent.”

Patterson’s Response to Diggs’ Comments Went Viral on Twitter

Cordarrelle Patterson’s response: “I think he’s (Diggs) just blowing smoke up my ass” https://t.co/80qNYtLOyy pic.twitter.com/Wt1XpyWb5j — Miles Garrett (@MilesGarrettTV) December 29, 2021

Later that day, a reporter relayed Diggs to Patteson during an outdoor press conference. “He just blowing smoke up my ass,” Patterson said with a laugh. “Nah, I appreciate that man… Diggs, ya know we played together in Minnesota. That’s my guy. We still reach out here and there. We don’t talk every day, but that’s my guy. I appreciate him.”

While the admiration is clearly mutual, Patterson knows that in order for the Falcons to eke out a win on Sunday, January 2, this team has to figure out a way to shut Diggs down. Following Buffalo’s dominant 33-24 win over the New England Patriots, the Bills are 14.5 point favorites over Atlanta.

“He’s an animal, man,” Patterson continued. “You know we gotta plan for this guy. Gotta stop 14. He’s a great guy.”

Let me me make some calls. See what I can do flash — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) December 29, 2021

The two friends also joked with each other on Twitter following their respective press conferences.

The Bills’ Week 17 Matchup Will Provide Another Reunion with Ex-Quarterback Matt Barkley

Falcons Nation, let's wish all the best for Matt Barkley 🙌 pic.twitter.com/9726XAoUfl — Falcons Nation (@FalconsNationCP) December 29, 2021

While Diggs will enjoy seeing Patterson’s face on Sunday, there will be another familiar face on the Falcons sidelines, a person all of Bills Mafia will recognize.

Quarterback Matt Barkley, who was released by the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday, was signed by the Falcons on Wednesday, December 29, as first reported by ESPN‘s Field Yates, an interesting move just four days before Atlanta will face the Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Barkley has already bounced around the league quite a bit this season. The 31-year-old was signed by the Panthers off the Tennessee Titans practice squad on November 9, after quarterback Sam Darnold suffered a shoulder fracture. While Barkley suited up for one game, he did not see any action. Now, the former 2013 fourth-round pick will provide insurance for the Falcons starting quarterback Matt Ryan after Atlanta placed backup Feleipe Franks on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Oddly enough, this isn’t the first time Barkley has been signed off waivers just before that team was scheduled to face the Bills. Barkley was with the Titans when they beat the Bills on October 18.

However, whatever secret information Barkley may have didn’t seem to help the Panthers. The Bills crushed the Carolina Panthers 31-16 on December 9.

