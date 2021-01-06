Bills WR Stefon Diggs’ Injury a Lingering Concern After Latest Update

Fans took a collective gasp earlier this week when Buffalo Bills star wide receiver Stefon Diggs made a surprise appearance on the team’s first injury report of the week with an oblique injury.

Over the course of the past week, Diggs had shown no sign of an injury and when Bills coach Sean McDermott was asked about it on Wednesday he said he didn’t even know when the injury had happened or how it took place.

But, when the NFL’s leading wide receiver met with the media on Wednesday via a video conference call, Diggs told Bills fans not to worry.

“I’m cool, no major issues, don’t believe everything you read,” Diggs said. “I’m alright though. It’s only been around for a little while but I’ll be fine, I’m alright.”

Wednesday’s injury report said otherwise though as Diggs, along with Beasley, didn’t practice.

Wednesday injury report pic.twitter.com/QXKFka58et — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) January 6, 2021

If Diggs did suffer an injury over the past few weeks, it hasn’t shown as he’s had some of his best performances of the season. Before Buffalo’s regular-season finale against the Miami Dolphins, Diggs had a streak of three straight games with at least nine receptions and 130 yards. Against the New England Patriots, he blew up for 145 yards and three touchdowns on nine receptions.

He finished off the regular season with seven catches for 76 yards in the first half of their matchup against the Dolphins.

Follow the Heavy on Bills Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Diggs Prepares For Matchup With Former Teammate

While Diggs is preparing for his first playoff appearance with his new team, he’s also preparing for a matchup against a former teammate who helped turn him into the wide receiver that he is today.

During his first season with the Minnesota Vikings in 2015, Diggs spent time on the scout team and went up against cornerback Xavier Rhodes, who was one of the top corners in the league at the time, during every practice.

“Those matchups were good and he’s definitely one of the bigger corners in the league, and I went against him every day,” Diggs said on Wednesday. “It dates back to my days on the scout team my rookie year, that was the only guy I went against. He was someone that helped with my success as far as going against a big corner that’s fast and that can move. So I feel like he played a huge part in my development as a young player.”

Rhodes is in his first season in Indianapolis after spending the first seven years of his career with Minnesota. He’s racked up 42 tackles, two interceptions, one touchdown, and 12 pass deflections this season as he continues to excel on the outside.

John Brown Returning Excites Diggs As Bills Offense Looks to Take Off

While Diggs seems to be healthy heading into their Wild Card matchup against Colts, wide receiver John Brown is the same.

The veteran receiver returned to the fold this past week against the Dolphins in a limited role. He caught four passes for 72 yards and a touchdown. Now the two receivers get to pair back up for Buffalo’s postseason run.

“Hopefully all my guys will be out there but having Smoke (Brown) back is definitely one of the things we look forward to,” Diggs said. “He’s a hell of a player and I’m just happy to have him back.”

After sitting out last week with a knee injury, Beasley’s status for Saturday’s game is still up in the air as well.

READ NEXT