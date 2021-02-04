Stefon Diggs Makes Strong Assertion About Josh Allen

In their first year together with the Buffalo Bills, wide receiver Stefon Diggs and quarterback Josh Allen did special things.

Allen threw for 4,544 yards and 37 touchdowns in the regular season while rewriting the Bills single-season record books and putting himself directly into the NFL MVP conversation. Diggs did the same and benefitted from his quarterback’s breakout season. He became the first Bill in franchise history to lead the league in both receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535).

The two players connected on a deep level throughout the season and their friendship was showcased on multiple occasions which allowed the Bills offense to climb to completely new levels.

They finished the regular season as the highest-scoring offense in the regular season and it had a lot to do with the connection between Diggs and Allen. Now, the former Maryland receiver is giving his quarterback praise for the season they were able to put together and he believes that Allen should be the NFL MVP.

“I have a different viewpoint than everyone else, but he had an elite year coming from my perspective,” Diggs said during an appearance on Good Morning Football. “Seeing the grind, seeing the time he put in, he had an elite year. Of course, he’s going to get lost in the traffic a little bit just because of those guys, people love Lamar Jackson, people love Aaron Rodgers, guys with some great talent that have been playing some good ball the past couple years.”

“My guy has been paying some elite football and I just want people to appreciate it. I want them to appreciate good quarterback play because he had a hell of a year and people are just going to like just forget about him. Don’t forget about him though he had a hell of a year. So please consider him as your MVP, because he is mine.”

"Consider him as your MVP because he is mine." @stefondiggs showing love to his QB @JoshAllenQB. pic.twitter.com/vri7MxwC1G — GMFB (@gmfb) February 4, 2021

In his first season in Buffalo, Diggs recorded seven games with over 100 yards and recorded six-plus receptions in every game but one. It was the best season of his career and he’s ready to take off next season.

Allen’s Performance in 2020 is Worthy of an NFL MVP Award

With the season that Allen put together this year – he also rushed for 421 yards and eight touchdowns – the third-year quarterback was thrust into the MVP race and it started in the first four weeks of the season when he threw for 1,326 yards and 12 touchdowns, including four against both the Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Rams.

Throughout the rest of the season, Allen stacked up wins and threw for over 300 yards nine times this season, including the postseason. He also threw for three-plus touchdowns six times this season. Although it was a special season it might’ve not been enough to win the annual award.

In a recent article from Sports Illustrated, eight writers noted on the annual NFL awards and Allen placed third, receiving seven third-place votes and one fourth place vote.

Diggs is Ready to Bounce Back Next Season After AFC Championship Loss

After the Bills lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, Diggs was the last Bill on the field as he watched the Chiefs celebrate their second-straight AFC Championship.

Stefon Diggs is the only Bills player left on the field. He’s watching the Chiefs ceremony. pic.twitter.com/IzTuXuQ0oT — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) January 25, 2021

Later in the week, Diggs took to his Instagram to claim how ready he is to have another special season next year.

