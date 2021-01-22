Bills WR Stefon Diggs on Verge of Making NFL History

The Buffalo Bills offense has skyrocketed this season and it can be attributed, at least in part, to the arrival of wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

The former Vikings receiver, who was brought to the Bills in a trade this offseason, has set the league on fire this season with his new quarterback and Buffalo’s exciting offense. By the end of the regular season, Diggs became the first Bill in franchise history to lead the league in both receiving yards (1,535) receptions (127). He also caught eight touchdowns and averaged 95.9 receiving yards per game.

Diggs has been just as dangerous in the postseason as well. He has 14 receptions for 234 yards and two touchdowns in Buffalo’s two games and he’s topped over 100 yards in each. Now, he’s on the brink of making NFL history.

Including his postseason games, Diggs has recorded 141 receptions this season and when the Bills take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship on Sunday, he has the opportunity to set the new NFL record for most receptions in the NFL.

Diggs would need 15 catches on Sunday to pass Michael Thomas’ record of 156 receptions that he set last season. Only three players have ever recorded more catches in a single season than Diggs has this year.

Diggs is also on the verge of joining an elite group of receivers as well.

Jerry Rice, Randy Moss, and Larry Fitzgerald are the only three receivers in NFL history to record 100-plus receiving yards in three straight playoff games. After recording games of 128 and 106 receiving yards, Diggs has the chance to join that elite trio on Sunday.

Top Two Pass Catchers Face Off on Sunday

Diggs and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce are two of the top pass catchers in the NFL this season and they get the opportunity to face off on Sunday for the second time this season.

Kelce finished behind Diggs this season in receiving yards (1,416) but he caught 105 passes and also scored 11 touchdowns, averaging 94.4 yards per game. When the two players take the field on Sunday, it will be just the third playoff game in NFL history where the league’s top two pass catchers face off in the same game.

When the Bills and the Chiefs played earlier this year, Diggs registered six catches for 46 yards and a touchdown while Kelce caught five passes for 65 yards and two touchdowns.

Diggs Needs Six Catches or More to Set Another Record

It’s no secret that Diggs is having a historic season, so it should be no surprise that he’s on the verge of breaking another record. With six or more catches on Sunday, Diggs could become the first player in NFL history to tally six or more catches in 16 consecutive games, including the postseason.

Diggs has recorded at least six catches in every game this season other than Buffalo’s Week 3 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. He only recorded four catches for 49 yards and a touchdown as he faced off against one of the NFL’s best cornerbacks in Jalen Ramsey.

